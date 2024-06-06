Here Are 3 AirPods Deals Going on Before Amazon Prime Day

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's almost that time again. Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, folks. On Prime Day, Prime members can be found refreshing their accounts and browsing the site to snag amazing deals on a wide range of products. This is a two-day shopping event exclusively for Prime Members, so if you're not one, you have until before July to get a membership.

As great as this 48-hour spending spree can be for consumers, there are some deals that you can jump on prior to Prime Day. One product that definitely makes sense to shop for sooner rather than later is Apple AirPods.

It's hard to hate on Apple AirPods. Seriously, we're still wondering how something so small can have, arguably, one of the best sound qualities on the market. Each Prime Day, AirPods of all generations become some of the most sought after items during the two-day sales event. Prices drop tremendously, but what are prices like right now? Are they comparable to what deals will look like during Prime Day? The answer is yes.

No matter which generation or tier of Apple AirPods you're looking to buy, it's smart to get ahead of the curve on Prime Day. You never know how quickly deals on the product are going to come and go, so if you're an Apple product user, you might want to bite the bullet and get at it.

Catch the best early Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods below.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

$89 $129



Amazon has been labeled the best place to find second-generation AirPods for a cheaper asking price. And, yes, the quality still matches up if you were to buy them in the Apple Store. Rather than wait for Prime Day, you can grab a pair on Amazon that slashes the price down 31% from its listing price, making them $89 at the moment.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

$150 $250

If you are looking to upgrade a little bit and spend some more money, how about some second-generation Apple AirPod Pros? This, however, is a deal through Best Buy that has you save $100, with the pair having a price tag of $150. Most retailers will be adjusting the price closer to Prime Day, so it may be a good idea to get on this one as soon as possible.

Apple AirPods Max

$520 $549

Lastly, if you want to treat yourself to the best of the best in terms of what Apple has to offer with its headphone products, why not splurge a bit on some Apple AirPods Max? Many who treasure the sound quality of music, podcasting, and other audio content cherish the AirPod Max's appeal. It's a beautiful-looking product that helps to back up the price tag.

A 5% decrease off the asking price, making it $520, may sound like a steep price for headphones, but there are many consumers out there that look for products of this stature. The AirPod Max is top of the market in terms of noise cancellation and elegantly cushioned (and comfortable!) ear cups. One of our favorite features is that the AirPod Max allows the sound balance to be adjusted, letting you tune into your surroundings (and lower the music) when the time comes. Did we mention the strong battery life? You're looking at a playtime of fifteen hours.

