5 Early Prime Day Apple Deals You Need to Know About

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Prime Day dates have finally been announced. This year, the mega sales event will take place on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17, and the early Prime Day deals are already going bonkers. But, there's one brand we're looking at incredibly closely as Prime Day looms. One that rarely holds any deals on Amazon. That's right. Early Prime Day Apple deals are live with jaw-dropping deals on AirPods, iPads, laptops, and more.

Prime Day Apple Deals Amazon/Getty Images

Here's the truth: Apple products sell out quickly on Prime Day. Like, really quickly. So much so, that you might not even get the opportunity to snag those shiny new AirPods you've been eyeing up. Or, if you're clumsy like us, that second or third pair of AirPods after you lost your last ones. You're human, it happens.

In addition to AirPods, we're also seeing excellent deals on iPads, laptops, headphones, and more. While the deals are likely to get better in due time, that doesn't mean the products will stay in stock. If you're in the need for new Apple products, there's never been a better time than right now to get shopping. Find all the best early Prime Day Apple deals happening on Amazon below. You can thank us later.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Amazon

$379 $479



Save $100 before Prime Day on this 9th gen Apple iPad on Amazon. It's a sleek, affordable package with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, and an Ultra Wide front camera. Perfect for work, play, and multitasking with iPadOS, it supports Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. With fast Wi-Fi, all-day battery life, and up to 256GB storage, the iPad is your techy superhero ready for just about whatever.

Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Pencil Pro Amazon

$119 $129

Why Apple Pencil Pro? Perfect for digital artists and tattooers, it's like having a magic wand for your iPad. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and low latency, your creativity can flow naturally. Use cool gestures to change brushes and create strokes, with haptic feedback for added fun. And the feature where the iPad turns your Pencil Pro writing into legible text? Better than ever. Worried you might lose it? Don't be. It attaches magnetically for wireless pairing and charging. Easy peasy.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon

$199 $249

Ah, yes. The classic set of Apple's infamous AirPods. These puppies deliver immersive sound with advanced noise cancellation and clear, deep audio so you can blast Charli xcx's 'Brat' and still hear everything else that you need to in the outside world (what Apple calls Transparency mode). Resistant to dust, sweat, and water, they're ready for any adventure. Plus, Personalized Spatial Audio tracks your head movement and fills your unique ear shape (okay, Apple) to make every song and show sound amazing.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) Amazon

$189 $249

The Apple Watch SE keeps you motivated, connected, and safe with features like Crash Detection, which displays an alert and automatically calls emergency services if you don't cancel within 20 seconds. The latest apps in watchOS 10 show more info at a glance. It's carbon neutral with the Sport Loop and works seamlessly with Apple devices. Stylish, swimproof, and customizable, it's a powerful fitness partner with advanced metrics and three months of Apple Fitness+ free—perfect for step-tracking fanatics.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Amazon

$449 $549

Apple AirPods Max offer amazing sound with dynamic drivers and the H1 chip. Use Active Noise Cancellation to block out noise or Transparency mode to stay aware. They fit comfortably and pair easily with your devices, giving you up to 20 hours of battery life for all-day listening. Can't beat that, can you? Plus they have some of great features that the AirPods Pros have, like Transparency Mode and Personalized Spatial Audio.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.