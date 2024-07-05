Save Almost 50% Off These Early Prime Day 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' Deals

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Everybody is talking about A Court of Thorns and Roses. Your friends. Your family. Your grandparents. Your boss. The barista from the coffee shop down the street. The cashier at your local supermarket. Nobody that's read ACOTAR can quit running their mouths about it.

Now, there's even more to talk about. Prime Day was recently announced to take place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. That said, many early Prime Day deals are already live, including ethereally great deals on A Court of Thorns and Roses books. And, yes, that includes almost 50% off a box set.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Amazon

A Court of Thorns and Roses, written by Sarah J. Maas, is a fantasy series that plunges readers into a world of magic, romance, and danger. It follows Feyre Archeron, a huntress who finds herself entangled in the politics and passions of the faerie realm after killing a faerie wolf. The series blends elements similar to Beauty and the Beast (if you know, you know) with epic fantasy, making it a gripping read from start to finish.

Each book in the series pulls you deeper into Feyre's journey, introducing unforgettable characters and intricate plots. Stay around for the sizzling, undying romance or the breathtaking battles, there's truly something for everyone to love. And with the current early Prime Day deals piquing our interest, there's no better time to dive into such a spellbinding series. Just remember: once you finish the first, you're going to want to purchase the rest. This series is addictive in that regard.

If you've been hearing the buzz and wondering what all the fuss is about, now is your chance to get nosy. Grab these early Prime Day deals and see for yourself why A Court of Thorns and Roses has everyone hooked. Trust us, once you start, you won't be able to stop talking about it either.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set by Sarah J. Maas Amazon

$51 $95

Like we said, once you read the first, you're going to want them all. Pick up all five at once so you don't have to wait in order to crack open another book. Plus, it comes in a box fit for each read, making for the perfect setup in your bookshelf.

Catch the books individually on sale below.

