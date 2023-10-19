Oppenheimer Streaming and Blu-ray Release Date Revealed, Preorder now

Join or Sign In
Oppenheimer, the more serious half of this summer's Barbenheimer phenomenon, has enjoyed a pretty lengthy theatrical run by today's standards, but it won't be long before you can enjoy one of the best and longest movies of the year in the comfort of your own home. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the story of the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II and the man who led that effort, is landing on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on November 21, and preorders are open now at all the big retailers.
Oppenheimer will launch digitally on the same day, which is fairly abnormal--usually digital editions arrive at least a few weeks before the Blu-ray. If you'd prefer to just watch it digitally, though, you can preorder Oppenheimer on Prime Video for $20.
There are a handful of different editions to choose from, starting with the standard edition that you can get from most retailers, including Amazon. Prices are all over the place as of when this article was published, but they should normalize by the time the disc ships in late November. Remember: Amazon will charge you the lowest available price between when you preorder and when the movie is actually delivered.
Then there's Best Buy's customary exclusive steelbook packaging, which is hard to get right now--Best Buy has run out of stock, added more, and then run out of that, too, so you may have to check back a few times if you have your heart set on that version. Otherwise, Best Buy also has the standard edition available.
On top of all that, Walmart has its own exclusive packaging for the 4K Blu-ray, dubbed the Icon Edition. This version has a unique cover, and the packaging appears to fold out into a large image of the cast. And, of course, Walmart also carries the standard edition as well.
Each edition of Oppenheimer is the same on the inside--that is, they have the same three-plus hours of bonus features, and it's just the packaging that's different between versions. And they all include digital copies with Movies Anywhere.
Christopher Nolan's latest film may seem a little bit down to Earth compared with the fantastical stuff he frequently delves into, but there's certainly no issue with quality here--even with a three-hour runtime, Oppenheimer has earned rave reviews both for Nolan's filmmaking, the immense efforts of the crew including editor Jennifer Lame and cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytemo, and the incredibly watchable cast, including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr, and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer himself.