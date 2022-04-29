The English dub of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is coming to an end. Episode 87, titled "The Dawn of Humanity," drops May 1 and closes another chapter of this explosive and expansive anime series that has enthralled audiences since its launch in 2013 (the English dub premiered in 2014). Heading into the season finale, the Scouts are bent on preventing the Rumbling — the event instigated by Eren Yeager (Bryce Papenbrook) when he unleashed the Wall Titans — from destroying humanity beyond Paradis Island. In last week's episode, they boarded a ship en route to Odiha where the flying boat that could be used to reach Eren would be serviced. The journey follows a deadly and emotional battle against the Jaegerists.

An exclusive Episode 87 clip from Crunchyroll offers a rare moment of relief from the ever-growing tensions in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. In what appears to be a flashback, the Scouts — Sasha (Megan Shipman), Jean (Mike McFarland), Conny (Clifford Chapin), Mikasa (Trina Nishimura), Armin (Josh Grelle), Hange (Jessica Calvello), and Levi (Matthew Mercer) — explore Marley.

Sasha tries ice cream for the first time ("how is it cold like that!" she exclaims) before Jean and Conny join in on the fun. Levi scoffs at their response as he did not want the Scouts to draw attention, to which Hange says, "They stick out, but they won't look like island devils if they're acting like overgrown kids." Then, a clown (David Wald) approaches Levi from behind to offer him candy before sticking a lollipop in the alarmed captain's face.

The last episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 English dub premieres May 1 on Crunchyroll and Funimation. All dubbed episodes from the season are available to stream.