Here Are the New 2024 Fall TV Shows on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW

This fall, NBC is heading back to Chicago. CBS is returning to the FBI offices. Fox is unmasking more singers. ABC is dialing 9-1-1 again. And The CW is asking Whose Line Is It Anyway? one more time. But if you're tired of the same old and looking for something new, you'll need to focus your eyes on some new TV shows this fall season.

Your potential new favorites come in all shapes and sizes. Some are spins on shows you're already familiar with; some are brand new ideas. Doctors and first responders? The fall has them both pulling people out of the ocean and stuck in the ocean. There's a lawyer with a well-known name, and crime solvers in big cities and small towns. There's even a reality show that pits regular people against a mountain! (Our money is on the mountain.)

Fall TV schedules:

