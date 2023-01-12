Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 12

Tom Haughton, The Circle Netflix

If it feels like The Circle is just always on, you're sort of right. But that's probably because the reality competition is still incredibly popular, and it's currently dropping new episodes of its fifth season weekly. After falling off for a few days, it re-enters the TV chart at No. 4 today, while the second season of Ginny & Georgia still sits undisturbed at No. 1. Over on the movies list, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, the true crime documentary with the grabbiest title ever, rises to No. 1.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House: A TV adaptation of the manga Kiyo in Kyoto from acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.

A TV adaptation of the manga Kiyo in Kyoto from acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. Vikings: Valhalla: The Vikings sequel series returns for Season 2.

The Vikings sequel series returns for Season 2. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 of the animated Kung Fu Panda series.





Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Felix Mallard and Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes

Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked

Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, social media

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still a stupid good time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists

Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the U.K. version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Melodramatic reenactments, notorious thieves

Is it good?: Those reenactments are pretty ridiculous, but it's a fascinating story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Big Brother, Iron Chef, unholy mixing of genres

Is it good?: It's for reality die-hards and no one else

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Rom-coms by the numbers, American idiocy

Is it good?: It's not very good, but you'll click "watch next episode" anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Netflix

For fans of: Fun viral videos, slow falls from fame, sadness (in that order)

Is it good?: It's an interesting look at media, mental illness, and humanity

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe

Is it good?: Reviews have been underwhelming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Robots in disguise

Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: When Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence put on prosthetic makeup

Is it good?: It's pretty underrated

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it's fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Eddie Murphy family comedies

Is it good?: Wow, imagine if dads took care of kids! Ha ha ha, what a concept.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: That big ol' ape

Is it good?: It's everything Peter Jackson does best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots

Is it good?: It's pretty stupid

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Adam Sandler, prison, football

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Jan. 12

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Wednesday, Jan. 11