Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 13

Vikings: Valhalla sharpens its sword
The Vikings — and their facial hair — are back. Just one day after the release of Season 2, Vikings sequel series Vikings: Valhalla has shot up to No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, knocking Emily in Paris off the ranking entirely. Ginny & Georgia had better guard their throne. Meanwhile, the middling Amy Adams rom-com Leap Year joins the movies list at No. 8, but The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker still leads the way.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one
Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama, beards
Is it good?: It's a worthy follow-up to Vikings
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked
Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes
Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, social media
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still a stupid good time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists
Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs
Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the U.K. version that is on Hulu. So no.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Big Brother, Iron Chef, unholy mixing of genres
Is it good?: It's for reality die-hards and no one else
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Melodramatic reenactments, notorious thieves
Is it good?: Those reenactments are pretty ridiculous, but it's a fascinating story
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Fun viral videos, slow falls from fame, sadness (in that order)
Is it good?: It's an interesting look at media, mental illness, and humanity
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe
Is it good?: Reviews have been underwhelming
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts
Is it good?: You betcha [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Robots in disguise
Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: When Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence put on prosthetic makeup
Is it good?: It's pretty underrated
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies
Is it good?: Yeah it's fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots
Is it good?: It's pretty stupid
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Irish stereotypes, Amy Adams doing her best to make a movie watchable
Is it good?: It's blarney
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Adam Sandler, prison, football
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Eddie Murphy family comedies
Is it good?: Wow, imagine if dads took care of kids! Ha ha ha, what a concept.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Jan. 13
