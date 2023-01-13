Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 13

Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Vikings: Valhalla Bernard Walsh/Netflix

The Vikings — and their facial hair — are back. Just one day after the release of Season 2, Vikings sequel series Vikings: Valhalla has shot up to No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, knocking Emily in Paris off the ranking entirely. Ginny & Georgia had better guard their throne. Meanwhile, the middling Amy Adams rom-com Leap Year joins the movies list at No. 8, but The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker still leads the way.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Break Point: The team behind F1: Drive to Survive sets out to make a tennis docuseries you'll love. Get it??

The team behind F1: Drive to Survive sets out to make a tennis docuseries you'll love. Get it?? Dog Gone: A young man and his father search for their lost dog on the Appalachian Trail.

A young man and his father search for their lost dog on the Appalachian Trail. Sky Rojo: Season 3: Romeo is out for revenge in the new season.

Romeo is out for revenge in the new season. Suzan & Freek: A couple navigate the viral success of their song covers in this documentary.

A couple navigate the viral success of their song covers in this documentary. Trial by Fire: Grieving parents fight for justice after the Uphaar cinema fire in this Indian film.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama, beards

Is it good?: It's a worthy follow-up to Vikings

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked

Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes

Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, social media

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still a stupid good time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists

Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the U.K. version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Big Brother, Iron Chef, unholy mixing of genres

Is it good?: It's for reality die-hards and no one else

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Melodramatic reenactments, notorious thieves

Is it good?: Those reenactments are pretty ridiculous, but it's a fascinating story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Netflix

For fans of: Fun viral videos, slow falls from fame, sadness (in that order)

Is it good?: It's an interesting look at media, mental illness, and humanity

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe

Is it good?: Reviews have been underwhelming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Robots in disguise

Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: When Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence put on prosthetic makeup

Is it good?: It's pretty underrated

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it's fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots

Is it good?: It's pretty stupid

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Irish stereotypes, Amy Adams doing her best to make a movie watchable

Is it good?: It's blarney

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Adam Sandler, prison, football

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Eddie Murphy family comedies

Is it good?: Wow, imagine if dads took care of kids! Ha ha ha, what a concept.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



