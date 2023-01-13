X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 13

Vikings: Valhalla sharpens its sword

Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Vikings: Valhalla

Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Vikings: Valhalla

 Bernard Walsh/Netflix

The Vikings — and their facial hair — are back. Just one day after the release of Season 2, Vikings sequel series Vikings: Valhalla has shot up to No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, knocking Emily in Paris off the ranking entirely. Ginny & Georgia had better guard their throne. Meanwhile, the middling Amy Adams rom-com Leap Year joins the movies list at No. 8, but The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker still leads the way.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Break Point: The team behind F1: Drive to Survive sets out to make a tennis docuseries you'll love. Get it??
  • Dog Gone: A young man and his father search for their lost dog on the Appalachian Trail.
  • Sky Rojo: Season 3: Romeo is out for revenge in the new season.
  • Suzan & Freek: A couple navigate the viral success of their song covers in this documentary.
  • Trial by Fire: Grieving parents fight for justice after the Uphaar cinema fire in this Indian film.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia

 Netflix

1. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one
Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Vikings: Valhalla

For fans of: Pillaging, plundering, family drama, beards
Is it good?: It's a worthy follow-up to Vikings
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

3. New Amsterdam

For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked
Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Walking Dead

For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes
Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

5. Wednesday

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. The Circle

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, social media
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still a stupid good time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. Kaleidoscope

For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists
Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Love Island (USA)

For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs
Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the U.K. version that is on Hulu. So no.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

9. Pressure Cooker

For fans of: Big BrotherIron Chef, unholy mixing of genres
Is it good?: It's for reality die-hards and no one else
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street

For fans of: Melodramatic reenactments, notorious thieves
Is it good?: Those reenactments are pretty ridiculous, but it's a fascinating story
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

 Netflix

1. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

For fans of: Fun viral videos, slow falls from fame, sadness (in that order)
Is it good?: It's an interesting look at media, mental illness, and humanity
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Pale Blue Eye

For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe
Is it good?Reviews have been underwhelming
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts
Is it good?: You betcha [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Transformers: Dark of the Moon

For fans of: Robots in disguise
Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Life

For fans of: When Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence put on prosthetic makeup
Is it good?: It's pretty underrated
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. Trolls

For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies
Is it good?: Yeah it's fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

For fans of: That specific Michael Bay touch, giant robots
Is it good?: It's pretty stupid
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

8. Leap Year

For fans of: Irish stereotypes, Amy Adams doing her best to make a movie watchable
Is it good?: It's blarney
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

9. The Longest Yard

For fans of: Adam Sandler, prison, football
Is it good?: It's just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

10. Daddy Day Care

For fans of: Eddie Murphy family comedies
Is it good?: Wow, imagine if dads took care of kids! Ha ha ha, what a concept.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Jan. 13

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Thursday, Jan. 12

The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

Magnus Nordenhof Jønck / Netflix

Angela Bundalovic, Copenhagen Cowboy

 Angela Bundalovic, Copenhagen Cowboy