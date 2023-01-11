Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 11

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Netflix

There's a new No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 movies chart today: true crime documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. The grabby-titled doc tells the story of a young man named Kai Lawrence, who became a viral video star for an interview he gave after saving a woman from an attacker with his hatchet, and was later convicted of murder. It's exactly the kind of movie that you'd expect to be the No. 2 movie on Netflix's Top 10. The No. 1 movie is Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye, while Ginny & Georgia is the No. 1 show.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Noise : A Mexican film about a woman whose search for her missing daughter leads her to a network of women who have also been affected by violence.

: A Mexican film about a woman whose search for her missing daughter leads her to a network of women who have also been affected by violence. Sexify Season 2: The Polish comedy about a very sexy tech startup returns for a new season.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes

Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked

Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists

Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the U.K. version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Melodramatic reenactments, notorious thieves

Is it good?: Those reenactments are pretty ridiculous, but it's a fascinating story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Big Brother, Iron Chef, unholy mixing of genres

Is it good?: It's for reality die-hards and no one else

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



9. Woman of the Dead

For fans of: Supernatural revenge thrillers, Austrian TV

Is it good?: It's pretty cool

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Love Island, K-dramas

Is it good?: If you like this kind of thing, definitely

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion John Wilson/Netflix

For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe

Is it good?: Reviews have been underwhelming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Fun viral videos, slow falls from fame, sadness (in that order)

Is it good?: It's an interesting look at media, mental illness, and humanity

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Robots in disguise

Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Crappy straight-to-VOD Bruce Willis thrillers

Is it good?: No, these movies are sad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: When Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence put on prosthetic makeup

Is it good?: It's pretty underrated

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: That big ol' ape

Is it good?: It's everything Peter Jackson does best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it's fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Cedric the Entertainer

Is it good?: It's very funny

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Eddie Murphy family comedies

Is it good?: Wow, imagine if dads took care of kids! Ha ha ha, what a concept.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



