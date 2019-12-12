Netflix released the final trailer for The Witcher on Thursday, and it's all about the impending war.

For those who haven't read Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy books or played the incredibly popular video games of the same name, the world of The Witcher, known as The Continent, will be preparing for war between the powerful Nilfgaardian Empire and the Northern kingdoms when the first season begins. But Nilfgaard isn't just interested in conquering the foreign countries; they're also determined to capture one of their princesses, Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan).

As the trailer reveals, when the Nilfgaardian army arrives at Cintra, Ciri's grandmother Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May) secretly sends her away to find Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter for hire who is bound to Ciri by destiny. Of course, you don't have to have read the books to know that this won't be an easy task for Ciri, who lived quite a sheltered life inside the castle and must now learn how to navigate the dangerous world on her own, all while being hunted by Nilfgaard to boot.

Fortunately for Ciri, Geralt will be doing everything he can to help Ciri as well. "I will take the girl, protect her, and bring her back unharmed," Geralt says to an unknown party. And despite witchers allegedly not having emotions, it sure seemed to us that Geralt feels pretty strongly for Ciri in that moment.

One person who doesn't seem interested in fighting Nilfgaard or helping the young princess in this trailer is Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), an ambitious sorceress who seems unbothered by the prospect of Nilfgaard "[destroying] everything," as she put it. Instead, Yennefer seems solely focused on one thing and one thing only: "I want to be powerful," Yennefer declares.

The Witcher premieres Friday, Dec. 20 on Netflix.

