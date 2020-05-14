And then there were three! Night Angel, Frog, and Turtle are the last creatures standing on The Masked Singer, and pretty soon we'll know who they are (I mean, we already know but we'll be 100% positive) and who will be able to put that Golden Mask on their shelf.

But The Masked Singer has one more trick up its sleeve before ending Season 3: an extra episode!

On Tuesday, May 19, The Masked Singer will air a "Road to the Finals" episode, meant to take us down memory lane, reminding us of standout moments from the season and all the clues we've seen so far. Unfortunately, the easy breezy times won't last because there will be an elimination the following night which also, sadly, will be the last episode of Season 3.

This isn't the first piece of bonus content we've seen this season; as one of few shows that didn't have production of its current season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic it added a singalong to fill a gap created by other Fox shows that couldn't air finales they never got to produce. That unexpected change in format meant that Night Angel, Turtle, Astronaut, Rhino, Frog, and Kitty got to spend one more week on the show.

The good times can't last forever though, and an elimination is looming as someone has to be crowned the winner. You've got one more episode on Wednesday, May 19 to savor before the Season 3 winner is revealed on May 20.

Who do you think will make it to the end?

PHOTOS: Every Celebrity Performer on The Masked Singer, Ranked

The Masked Singer Photo: Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.