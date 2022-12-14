How to Watch the NFL Saturday Tripleheader on December 17

NFL football returns on Saturday with a tripleheader. The lineup begins when the 4-8-1 Indianapolis Colts travel to take on the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings, then the 5-8 Cleveland Browns host the 9-4 Baltimore Ravens, and the 10-3 Buffalo Bills host the 8-5 Miami Dolphins to conclude the night.

When to Watch

NFL Network will be the exclusive home to all of Saturday's live action on the gridiron and you can see the full schedule below.

The Games - Time & Channel Game Time (ET) TV Location Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM NFL NET U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 4:30 PM NFL NET FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM NFL NET Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings - 1:00 PM ET

The Colts are on a 3-game losing streak, and their last game was a Week 13, 54-19, blowout against the Cowboys in which Dallas scored 33 points in the 4th quarter. Veteran QB Matt Ryan through 3 INTs and has 13 TDs and 13 INTs for the season. Earlier in the season, Ryan was benched for backup Sam Ehlinger but Ehlinger wasn't able to secure the job when interim head coach Jeff Saturday took over. Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles hasn't played this season but could play if Ryan continues to struggle. With the team coming off a bye, interim head coach Saturday has to make adjustments if the Horseshoes look to buck the trend and leave U.S. Bank with a win.

The Vikings are coming off an embarrassing 34-23 defeat against the Detroit Lions. They are second in the NFC, but there have been questions regarding how good the team actually is. 9 of their 10 wins were by 8 points or fewer but all of their losses have been by two scores or more, which gives the team a negative point differential. Kirk Cousins has struggled throughout his career on nationally televised games with an 11-19 record. However, the team has a 6-1 record at home which is an advantage heading into Saturday's game. If the Purple People Eaters can continue to defend home field and win close games against losing teams then they'll be able to stay in second place in the NFC.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns - 4:30 PM ET

In an NFC North showdown, newly-acquired Browns QB Deshaun Watson makes his nationally televised debut for the 2022 season. Two games into his return, Watson hasn't played to the Pro Bowl level he left off at before his legal troubles. So far in his 2022 campaign, Watson has gone 1-1 with 1 TD and 2 INTs, and a completion percentage of 59.4%, which is the lowest of his career.

The Ravens are first in the AFC North and third in the conference, but the Bengals are right on their heels as they both have the same record. Saturday's game is going to be tough due to injuries to former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and backup QB Tyler Huntley. They've won 7 of their last 8 games and are currently on a 2-game winning streak. When they played the Browns in Week 7, Baltimore won on their home field 23-20. Historically, the Ravens have Cleveland's number, with a 35-12 all-time record and the Browns have only defeated the Purple & Black once since 2020.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - 8:15 PM ET

The Dolphins head to Highmark Stadium for a critical game in the AFC East. They're coming off back-to-back losses after starting the season 8-3. The 2-game skid was on the West Coast and they'll head back east for another road game against a hot Bills team. QB Tua Tagovailoa has struggled during the losing streak with a 19.8 and 24.6 QBR in those losses. On the road, the Dolphins are 3-4 and they haven't won away from Miami since Week 9 against the Bears.

The Bills are on a 4-game winning streak and currently have the top seed in the AFC. QB Josh Allen has struggled this season but the Bills have been able to rally together. They're 2-2 in the AFC East and lost against Miami in Week 3, 21-19. They have been near perfect at home with a 5-1 record and they're 4-1 against the 'Fins since 2020. A win will clinch a postseason berth for the Bills but they can also get in with a tie by the following scenarios: Tie & LAC loss; Tie & NYJ loss & NE loss; Tie & NYJ loss & NE tie + LAC tie.

How to Watch the NFL Saturday Tripleheader

NFL Network will be the home of all of Saturday's action on the gridiron during the NFL Saturday Tripleheader. Cord cutters can watch the game from anywhere by subscribing to one of the following streaming services.

Where to Stream NFL Network

Watch NFL Games Live on NFL+

Throughout the season, NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market preseason games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22





Watch NFL Games Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers can watch Saturday's games on NFL Network on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.







Watch NFL Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch every throw of the football during Saturday's NFL games on NFL Network. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.







Watch NFL Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NFL games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live NFL games on NFL Network for only $55 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.







Watch NFL Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NFL games on NFL Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.











How to Watch Nationally Broadcasted NFL Games Live

Throughout the regular season, fans will be able to stream live primetime nationally broadcasted games on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday nights with a few games on Saturdays. Check out our full guides, below.

