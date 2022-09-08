How to Watch NFL Week 1 Games Live Without Cable

NFL football is back with an exciting opening week of games. The 2022 NFL season will kick off with a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills which is the first of 16 games across the league during Week 1.

Sunday Night Football will be home to one of the biggest games of the week when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the Lone Star State to take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. As America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to return to the success of their much-hyped glory years of the 1990s. After winning an easy NFC East last season, the 12-5 Cowboys were eliminated by the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Dallas was defeated by Tampa Bay during the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game in a 31-29 thriller and they'll be looking to avenge their loss on Sunday night.

Find out how to watch all of Week 1 of the NFL season, below.

When to Watch

NFL Week 1 Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Location Thursday, September 8, 2022 Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM NBC SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Sunday, September 11, 2022 New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX Ford Field, Detroit, MI

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX FedExField, Landover, MD

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM FOX Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM FOX U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC, Peacock AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Monday, September 12, 2022 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How to Watch 2022 NFL Regular Season Games Live

During the regular season, NFL games will air on various networks, which most fans can watch on their favorite streaming service. Some games will air nationally on NFL Network, ESPN, FOX, CBS, and Prime Video. Check out the chart below to see if your streaming service carries live NFL games.

NFL Regular Season Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NFL Network

✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch NFL Games Live for Free

Catch live regular season games on FOX, NBC, CBS, and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NFL Games Live on NFL+

Throughout the season, NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market preseason games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22



Watch NFL Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM



DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live NFL games throughout the regular season on FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.



Watch NFL Games Live on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.



Watch NFL Games Live on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch NFL Games Live on Sling TV



Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NFL games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live NFL games on FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network for only $50 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.



Watch NFL Games Live on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.



Watch NFL Games Live on Prime Video



Prime subscribers can watch Thursday Night Football live, hit shows, and thousands of movies on Amazon Prime Video. For $14.99 per month or $139 per year, you can unlock everything Amazon offers with an Amazon Prime Membership, which includes free same-day, one-day, or two-day shipping, Prime Music, Prime Video, and much more. Eligible subscribers can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

Prime Video is also available as a standalone service for non-Prime members, so you can watch live NFL games and stream all the content available on the streamer for only $8.99 per month and it comes with a 30-day free trial for eligible subscribers.



Watch NFL Games Live on Peacock



Subscribers to Peacock can stream live NFL games throughout the season. The service will be home to weekly Sunday Night Football which fans can stream for throughout the season live with a Peacock Premium subscription for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

For a limited time, new subscribers can save 60% on Peacock Premium and get the service for $1.99/month for 12 mos.* or annually for $19.99/year.*



*for the first year.





How to Watch Nationally Broadcasted NFL Games Live



Throughout the regular season, fans will be able to stream live primetime nationally broadcasted games on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday nights with a few games on Saturdays. Check out our full guides, below.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.