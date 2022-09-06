How to Watch 2022 NFL Regular Season Games Live Without Cable

Football is back and the 103rd NFL season will kick off on Thursday, September 8, when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. The Rams are the defending champs and are looking to have a successful campaign by returning to the Big Game for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12.

For the upcoming season, fans will see old faces in new places. The Indianapolis Colts have acquired former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan after shipping 2021 starter Carson Wentz to the newly-named Washington Commanders. Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks QB was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason to compete in a tough AFC West which is home to Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, and Justin Herbert.

Players from the 2022 NFL Draft will be looking to cement themselves among the league's best. The top-5 picks were defensive players with Travon Walker going No. 1 overall out of the University of Georgia. No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson looks to anchor the defense of his home state Detroit Lions. There aren't any rookie QBs who will be starting in Week 1 but Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, and Skylar Thompson are names to look out for throughout the season.

Find out how to watch live 2022 NFL regular season games, below.

How to Watch 2022 NFL Regular Season Games Live

During the regular season, NFL games will air on various networks, which most fans can watch on their favorite streaming service. Some games will air nationally on NFL Network, ESPN, FOX, CBS, and Prime Video. Check out the chart below to see if your streaming service carries live NFL games.

NFL Regular Season Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NFL Network

✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch NFL Games Live for Free

Catch live regular season games on FOX, NBC, CBS, and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NFL Games Live on NFL+

Throughout the season, NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market preseason games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22

Watch NFL Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live NFL games throughout the regular season on FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch NFL Games Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch NFL Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch NFL Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NFL games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live NFL games on FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network for only $50 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.

Watch NFL Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch NFL Games Live on Prime Video

Prime subscribers can watch Thursday Night Football live, hit shows, and thousands of movies on Amazon Prime Video. For $14.99 per month or $139 per year, you can unlock everything Amazon offers with an Amazon Prime Membership, which includes free same-day, one-day, or two-day shipping, Prime Music, Prime Video, and much more. Eligible subscribers can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

Prime Video is also available as a standalone service for non-Prime members, so you can watch live NFL games and stream all the content available on the streamer for only $8.99 per month and it comes with a 30-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

Watch NFL Games Live on Peacock

Subscribers to Peacock can stream live NFL games throughout the season. The service will be home to weekly Sunday Night Football which fans can stream for throughout the season live with a Peacock Premium subscription for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

For a limited time, new subscribers can save 60% on Peacock Premium and get the service for $1.99/month for 12 mos.* or annually for $19.99/year.*



*for the first year.



How to Watch Nationally Broadcasted NFL Games Live

Throughout the regular season, fans will be able to stream live primetime nationally broadcasted games on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday nights with a few games on Saturdays. Check out our full guides, below.

