NFL: How to Watch 'ManningCast' Monday Night Football Games Live Without Cable

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ManningCast) returns for the 2022 NFL season. Here's how to watch
Peyton and Eli Manning will return for the second season of the Emmy-Award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli telecast. Colloquially known as the 'ManningCast' the former multi-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks host an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football that features all-star guests, authentic reactions, and off-the-cuff commentary, which was a massive success in its initial season.
The broadcast is a joint venture between ESPN and Peyton's Omaha Productions, which will feature 10 alternate telecasts during the 2022 NFL season. The Manning brothers will make their season 2 premiere in a Week 3 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Eli's New York Giants. The ManningCast season will finale will feature a Super Wild Card Monday night matchup in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.
We have a guide on How to Watch Monday Night Football's traditional broadcast and you can find out how to enjoy the 2022 ManningCast, below.
|NFL Week
|Date
|Monday Night Football Game
|Network
|1
|Sept. 12
|Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|3
|Sept. 26
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|4
|Oct. 3
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
|ESPN2
|7
|Oct. 24
|Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
|ESPN2
|8
|Oct. 31
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
|ESPN2
|9
|Nov. 7
|Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints
|ESPN2
|13
|Dec. 5
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|ESPN2
|14
|Dec. 12
|New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
|ESPN2
|15
|Dec. 19
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Super Wild Card Weekend
|Jan. 16
|TBD
|ESPN2, ESPN+
All ManningCast games will air live on ESPN2 during the 2022 NFL season with ESPN+ simulcasting four games. You can find out how to watch each one, below.
DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN2, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
Eligible subscribers can get $40 off over their first two months for a limited time.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli live on ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all of this year's Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli games live on ESPN2 and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live Monday Night Football games on ESPN2. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
ESPN+ will stream four ManningCast games for only $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.