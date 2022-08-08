NFL: How to Stream Sunday Night Football Live Without Cable

Join or Sign In
Live NFL games return to Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. Here's how to watch
On Thursday, September 8, the 2022 NFL regular season begins when the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams welcome the Buffalo Bills to SoFi Stadium. Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams look to start their 2022 campaign with a massive win over Josh Allen and a Bills squad that suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the 2022 AFC Divisional Round the last time they took the field.
NBC Sports will be calling on the action when the 2022 season kicks off. The announce crew of Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Chris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (reporter) will be presenting the action on NFL Kickoff and throughout the season on Sunday Night Football.
NBC's Sunday Night Football will be home to 20 games this season, which includes Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, and New Year's Day contests. Find out how you can stream live NFL games on Sunday Night Football, below.
|Date
|Week
|Game
|Thurs. Sept. 8
|NFL Kickoff
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
|Sun. Sept. 11
|Week 1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
|Sun. Sept. 18
|Week 2
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|Sun. Sept. 25
|Week 3
|San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
|Sun. Oct. 2
|Week 4
|Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|*Sun. Oct. 9
|Week 5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|*Sun. Oct. 16
|Week 6
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|*Sun. Oct. 23
|Week 7
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
|*Sun. Oct. 30
|Week 8
|Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
|*Sun. Nov. 6
|Week 9
|Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
|*Sun. Nov. 13
|Week 10
|Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
|*Sun. Nov. 20
|Week 11
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|**Thurs. Nov. 24
|Week 12
|New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
|*Sun. Nov. 27
|Week 12
|Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
|*Sun. Dec. 4
|Week 13
|Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
|*Sun. Dec. 11
|Week 14
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
|*Sun. Dec. 18
|Week 15
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|Sun. Dec. 25
|Week 16
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
|*Sun. Jan. 1
|Week 17
|Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
|*Sun. Jan. 8
|Week 18
|TBD
*Flex Week
**Thanksgiving Night Game
You can stream all of the Sunday Night Football action without cable live on NBC and Peacock. Most streaming services carry NBC, and you can find out how to subscribe to Peacock, below.
Catch all of the NBC coverage of Sunday Night Football by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.
For $69.99 per month, you can catch all of the action at Tom Benson Stadium on NBC with DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 65 channels, so there's something for everyone.
New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the NFL preseason and more with a 5-day free trial.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's SNF n NBC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the Sunday Night Football on NBC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC. For $35 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch live NFL games, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month, plus a free month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to stream live Sunday Night Football games on NBC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.
Watch Sunday Night Football live on on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.
