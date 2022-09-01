X

NFL: How to Watch Monday Night Football Games Live Without Cable

Monday Night Football returns for the 2022 NFL season with a record-setting 23-game slate featuring Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters. Here's how to watch

Raymond McCain

The 53rd season of Monday Night Football will be like none other as the long-running TV program will have a record-setting 23 games for the 2022 NFL season and the first ESPN+ exclusive game.

ESPN will present 21 regular season games: a Monday night Super Wild Card Game and the 2023 Pro Bowl. Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Derek Carr, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, and Wilson are a few of the league's best QBs who will take the field on Monday nights. Plus, the best of the best will play under the bright lights of Monday night, as every MVP from 2016 to now is scheduled to appear on MNF this season.

Other Marquee Matchups and Highlights

  • Divisional Champion and Playoff Teams: All 8 division champions and all 14 playoff teams from last season appear on the MNF
  • International Games: The Broncos and Jaguars compete at  London's Wembley Stadium in a special Sunday edition of Monday Night Football. Mexico City will be home to an NFC West dual between the 49ers and Cardinals
  • Doubleheaders: In Week 2, the Titans travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a battle between the reigning AFC South and AFC East champions. Later, the Vikings sail to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Eagles in their third all-time meeting between the pair on Monday Night Football (Eagles are 2-0).
  • Final Week Doubleheader for the Playoffs: For Week 18, ESPN with a simulcast on ABC, will air a special Saturday doubleheader featuring two games with playoff implications. Teams will be determined later in the season.

Check out the full Monday Night Football schedule and find out how to watch, below.

When to Watch

2022 Monday Night Football Schedule

Week # GameDateTime (ET)Where to Watch
1 Broncos at SeahawksMonday, September 128:15 PMESPN, ABC
2 Titans at BillsMonday, September 197:15 PMESPN

 Vikings at EaglesMonday, September 198:30 PMABC
3 Cowboys at GiantsMonday, September 268:15 PMESPN, ABC
4 Rams at 49ersMonday, October 38:15 PMESPN
5 Raiders at ChiefsMonday, October 108:15 PMESPN
6 Broncos at ChargersMonday, October 178:15 PMESPN
7 Bears at PatriotsMonday, October 248:15 PMESPN
8 Broncos at Jaguars from London Sunday, October 309:30 AMESPN+

 Bengals at BrownsMonday, October 318:15 PMESPN
9 Ravens at SaintsMonday, November 78:15 PMESPN
10 Commanders at EaglesMonday, November 148:15 PMESPN
11 49ers at Cardinals (Mexico City)Monday, November 218:15 PMESPN
12 Steelers at ColtsMonday, November 288:15 PMESPN
13 Saints at BucsMonday, December 58:15 PMESPN
14 Patriots at CardinalsMonday, December 128:15 PMESPN
15 Rams at PackersMonday, December 198:15 PMESPN, ABC
16 Chargers at ColtsMonday, December 268:15 PMESPN
17 Bills at BengalsMonday, January 28:30 PMESPN, ABC

How to Watch

ESPN's family of networks will be home to all the action of Monday Night Football during the 2022 NFL season. Live NFL games will air on ESPN, ESPN+, and ABC during the season and you can find out how to watch each one, below.

Monday Night Football Channels


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHuluSlingYouTube TV
ABC
ESPN

Watch Monday Night Football on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ABC, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Eligible subscribers can get $40 off over their first two months for a limited time.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch Monday Night Football on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch Monday Night Football live on ESPN, and ABC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. 

Watch on fuboTV


Watch Monday Night Football on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch Monday Night Football on ESPN, ABC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu


Watch Monday Night Football on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch Monday Night Football on ESPN. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live Monday Night Football games on ESPN. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.

Watch on Sling

Watch Monday Night Football on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch Monday Night Football on ESPN, and ABC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Watch Monday Night Football on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream select Monday Night Football games for only $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. 

Watch on ESPN+

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.  