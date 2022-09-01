NFL: How to Watch Monday Night Football Games Live Without Cable

Join or Sign In
Monday Night Football returns for the 2022 NFL season with a record-setting 23-game slate featuring Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters. Here's how to watch
The 53rd season of Monday Night Football will be like none other as the long-running TV program will have a record-setting 23 games for the 2022 NFL season and the first ESPN+ exclusive game.
ESPN will present 21 regular season games: a Monday night Super Wild Card Game and the 2023 Pro Bowl. Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Derek Carr, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, and Wilson are a few of the league's best QBs who will take the field on Monday nights. Plus, the best of the best will play under the bright lights of Monday night, as every MVP from 2016 to now is scheduled to appear on MNF this season.
Check out the full Monday Night Football schedule and find out how to watch, below.
|Week #
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Where to Watch
|1
|Broncos at Seahawks
|Monday, September 12
|8:15 PM
|ESPN, ABC
|2
|Titans at Bills
|Monday, September 19
|7:15 PM
|ESPN
|Vikings at Eagles
|Monday, September 19
|8:30 PM
|ABC
|3
|Cowboys at Giants
|Monday, September 26
|8:15 PM
|ESPN, ABC
|4
|Rams at 49ers
|Monday, October 3
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|5
|Raiders at Chiefs
|Monday, October 10
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|6
|Broncos at Chargers
|Monday, October 17
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|7
|Bears at Patriots
|Monday, October 24
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|8
|Broncos at Jaguars from London
|Sunday, October 30
|9:30 AM
|ESPN+
|Bengals at Browns
|Monday, October 31
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|9
|Ravens at Saints
|Monday, November 7
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|10
|Commanders at Eagles
|Monday, November 14
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|11
|49ers at Cardinals (Mexico City)
|Monday, November 21
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|12
|Steelers at Colts
|Monday, November 28
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|13
|Saints at Bucs
|Monday, December 5
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|14
|Patriots at Cardinals
|Monday, December 12
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|15
|Rams at Packers
|Monday, December 19
|8:15 PM
|ESPN, ABC
|16
|Chargers at Colts
|Monday, December 26
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|17
|Bills at Bengals
|Monday, January 2
|8:30 PM
|ESPN, ABC
ESPN's family of networks will be home to all the action of Monday Night Football during the 2022 NFL season. Live NFL games will air on ESPN, ESPN+, and ABC during the season and you can find out how to watch each one, below.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ABC, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
Eligible subscribers can get $40 off over their first two months for a limited time.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch Monday Night Football live on ESPN, and ABC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch Monday Night Football on ESPN, ABC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch Monday Night Football on ESPN. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live Monday Night Football games on ESPN. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch Monday Night Football on ESPN, and ABC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
ESPN+ will stream select Monday Night Football games for only $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
