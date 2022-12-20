How to Watch NFL Games on Christmas Day 2022 Live Without Cable

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The NBA on Christmas Day isn't the only pro sporting event taking place on the holiday, as the NFL will have a tripleheader of games for fans to unwrap. Aaron Rodgers and Tual will dual it on when the 6-8 Packers travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the 8-6 Miami Dolphins in the first game of the day. Russell Wilson could make his return when the 4-10 Denver Broncos head to SoFi Stadium to take on Baker Mayfield and the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams in game 2. To cap the holiday off, Tom Brady and the 6-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to steer the ship of their season when they travel to the desert to take on the Kyler Murray-less 4-10 Arizona Cardinals in the late game.

Recommended: How to Watch NFL Week 16 Games Live Without Cable

NFL Christmas Day 2022 Schedule MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV LOCATION Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams 4:30 PM CBS, NICK SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals 8:20 PM NBC State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How to Watch 2022 NFL Regular Season Games Live

During the regular season, NFL games will air on various networks, which most fans can watch on their favorite streaming service. Some games will air nationally on NFL Network, ESPN, FOX, CBS, and Prime Video. Check out the chart below to see if your streaming service carries live NFL games.

NFL Regular Season Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ NFL Network

✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

*in select locations

Watch NFL Games Live for Free

Catch live regular season games on FOX, NBC, CBS, and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NFL Games Live on NFL+

Throughout the season, NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market preseason games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22







Watch NFL Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live NFL games throughout the regular season on FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC, Nick, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $30 across three months.







Watch NFL Games Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, CBS, Nick FOX, and NBC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.







Watch NFL Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Nick, ESPN, and NFL Network. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.







Watch NFL Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NFL games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live NFL games on FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network for only $55 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.







Watch NFL Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Nick, ESPN and NFL Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.







Watch NFL Games Live on Prime Video

Prime subscribers can watch Thursday Night Football live, hit shows, and thousands of movies on Amazon Prime Video. For $14.99 per month or $139 per year, you can unlock everything Amazon offers with an Amazon Prime Membership, which includes free same-day, one-day, or two-day shipping, Prime Music, Prime Video, and much more. Eligible subscribers can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

Prime Video is also available as a standalone service for non-Prime members, so you can watch live NFL games and stream all the content available on the streamer for only $8.99 per month and it comes with a 30-day free trial for eligible subscribers.







Watch NFL Games Live on Peacock

Subscribers to Peacock can stream live NFL games throughout the season. The service will be home to weekly Sunday Night Football which fans can stream for throughout the season live with a Peacock Premium subscription for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

For a limited time, new subscribers can save 60% on Peacock Premium and get the service for $1.99/month for 12 mos.* or annually for $19.99/year.*



*for the first year.





Watch NFL Games Live on Paramount+



Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch live NFL games on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy live NFL games and Paramount+ without ads.



Watching Out Of Network



While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.

ExpressVPN is our current recommended VPN for streamers who want a reliable and safe VPN, and ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.



How to Watch Nationally Broadcasted NFL Games Live



Throughout the regular season, fans will be able to stream live primetime nationally broadcasted games on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday nights with a few games on Saturdays. Check out our full guides, below.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.