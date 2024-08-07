Join or Sign In
Who will replace Hailey Upton?
It was a somber year for the Intelligence Unit at the 21st District. Chicago P.D. Season 11 contained a particularly harrowing, overarching case involving a young man who was kidnapped and tortured. Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) took a special interest in the victim, Noah, and even took him into his home while he recovered. Noah started to heal and recall what had happened, but was kidnapped again and didn't survive the second time. It was a blow for Voight both professionally and personally.
In the end, the Intelligence Unit caught the serial killer, but it's a loss Voight won't get over easily — especially because it wasn't his only loss of the season. In the Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) left the team and Chicago entirely. After losing so many team members in recent years, how this all affects Voight will likely play out in Season 12, which is why so many fans are eager for Chicago P.D. to return.
Ahead of the Chicago P.D. Season 12 premiere, we are going to discuss everything we know about the new season, including when it will be released, who will be in it, and where to watch it.
Officer Kevin Atwater may be getting a promotion, according to LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays the character. "I would really love to be a detective since it doesn't seem like we have any detectives on the unit," Hawkins told TV Insider. "Somebody should probably step up. Somebody might deserve that role with those responsibilities."
TV Insider spoke with Chicago P.D. executive producer Gwen Sigan about the possibility, and she said Atwater, Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), and Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) are all officers who could take the detective exam and be promoted. But Sigan sees more potential for Chicago P.D. in adding a new character to the team.
"A new character could … shift up the dynamics of the unit and [add] new stories to tell," Sigan said. "I think it will invigorate the show a lot to have somebody new come on."
Chicago P.D. will also return to a regular 22-episode season, according to TVLine. (Season 11 was only 13 episodes after getting a late start in the TV calendar year due to the writers' and actors' strikes.)
Chicago P.D. Season 12 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10/9c on NBC. It will also be available to stream live on Peacock in most areas for those with a subscription. The next day, the premiere episode will be available on the streaming service.
All One Chicago shows will return on Sept. 25. Chicago P.D. caps the end of the night, but it begins with Chicago Med at 8/7c and continues with Chicago Fire at 9/8c.
Because no details have been released about Chicago P.D. Season 12, we can't yet say what the new season will be about beyond the Intelligence Unit and patrol officers of District 21 serving their community. However, it's fair to assume the season will explore what the unit will look like after Hailey's exit.
The team will be down one member, so first up will be finding her replacement. One option could be Detective Josephine "Jo" Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic), who was loaned to the 21st last season to help find the serial killer. Jo isn't comfortable working with others and is an addict, so there would certainly be a transition while Hank (or someone) gets her field ready.
Sigan had told TVLine in early June she wasn't yet sure if Novakovic would be a permanent replacement for Hailey, but she loved her on Season 11.
Because casting news hasn't been announced for Chicago P.D. Season 12, we are only guessing at who will return. Below are the cast members we expect to see on the NBC drama when it premieres this fall.
All seasons of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Peacock with a subscription. Episodes or seasons are also available to purchase individually on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.