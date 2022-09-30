X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

CBS Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for The Equalizer, Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, and More

Here's when your favorite CBS shows are coming back

TV Guide Logo
TV Guide Editors

CBS has already premiered many of its most popular shows this fall TV season, but there are still some heavy hitters on CBS's fall 2022 lineup that have yet to make their season premieres, as well as some exciting new series still to debut on the network.

This Sunday, Oct. 2, marks the return of two of CBS's bread-and-butter shows as well as the series premiere of a brand new crime drama. Sunday evening's schedule kicks off with 60 Minutes at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, back for a third season. At 9:30 p.m., East New York makes its series debut. The drama stars Amanda Warren as the new head of an NYPD precinct in her old neighborhood, where she wants to make a difference but faces some tough resistance.

East New York is one of three newcomers to CBS's drama lineup, along with firefighter drama Fire Country and procedural dramedy So Help Me Todd. Joining the reality roster this season is The Real Love Boata new romance-adventure reality series inspired by the classic sitcom.

But if you're looking for Magnum, P.I., you'll need to change the channel. CBS canceled the series back in May, but NBC swooped in to rescue it. Magnum won't arrive on NBC's schedule until midseason at the earliest.

See the complete list of CBS's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.

Queen Latifah and Tory Kittles, The Equalizer

Queen Latifah and Tory Kittles, The Equalizer

 Michael Greenberg/CBS

Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours — Season 35 premiere

Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes — Season 55 premiere

Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood — Season 5 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola — Season 4 premiere
9 p.m.: NCIS — Season 20 premiere
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i — Season 2 premiere

Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI — Season 5 premiere
9 p.m.: FBI: International — Season 2 premiere
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted — Season 4 premiere

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor — Season 43 premiere
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race — Season 34 premiere

Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother — Season 24 finale

Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.: Survivor — 90-minute episode
9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race — 90-minute episode

Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon — Season 6 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts — Season 2 premiere
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas — Season 2 premiere

Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer — Season 3 premiere
9:30 p.m.: East New York — NEW SHOW 

Wednesday, Oct. 5 
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Friday, Oct. 7 
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. — Season 6 premiere
9 p.m.: Fire Country — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods — Season 13 premiere

Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer 
9 p.m.: East New York 
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles — Season 14 premiere

All of the TV Shows Ending in 2022

See All Photos
black-ish, Ozark, This Is Us, The Walking Dead
Fin Argus and Jesse James Keitel, Queer as Folk
Jaye Ladymore, 4400
Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, A Discovery of Witches
After Life

+ 69 More