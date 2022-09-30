Join or Sign In
Here's when your favorite CBS shows are coming back
CBS has already premiered many of its most popular shows this fall TV season, but there are still some heavy hitters on CBS's fall 2022 lineup that have yet to make their season premieres, as well as some exciting new series still to debut on the network.
This Sunday, Oct. 2, marks the return of two of CBS's bread-and-butter shows as well as the series premiere of a brand new crime drama. Sunday evening's schedule kicks off with 60 Minutes at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, back for a third season. At 9:30 p.m., East New York makes its series debut. The drama stars Amanda Warren as the new head of an NYPD precinct in her old neighborhood, where she wants to make a difference but faces some tough resistance.
East New York is one of three newcomers to CBS's drama lineup, along with firefighter drama Fire Country and procedural dramedy So Help Me Todd. Joining the reality roster this season is The Real Love Boat, a new romance-adventure reality series inspired by the classic sitcom.
But if you're looking for Magnum, P.I., you'll need to change the channel. CBS canceled the series back in May, but NBC swooped in to rescue it. Magnum won't arrive on NBC's schedule until midseason at the earliest.
See the complete list of CBS's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours — Season 35 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes — Season 55 premiere
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood — Season 5 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola — Season 4 premiere
9 p.m.: NCIS — Season 20 premiere
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i — Season 2 premiere
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI — Season 5 premiere
9 p.m.: FBI: International — Season 2 premiere
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted — Season 4 premiere
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor — Season 43 premiere
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race — Season 34 premiere
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother — Season 24 finale
Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.: Survivor — 90-minute episode
9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race — 90-minute episode
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon — Season 6 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts — Season 2 premiere
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas — Season 2 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer — Season 3 premiere
9:30 p.m.: East New York — NEW SHOW
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. — Season 6 premiere
9 p.m.: Fire Country — NEW SHOW
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods — Season 13 premiere
Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles — Season 14 premiere