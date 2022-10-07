X

The Complete Fall 2022 Broadcast TV Premiere Date Schedule by Network

Here are all the premiere dates for The CW, CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox

93407049313130463381390783152n.jpg
Megan Vick

We're heading into week four of the 2022 fall broadcast TV season, which means that we're finally getting new episodes of some popular CBS crime shows — Blue Bloods and NCIS: Los Angeles. We're also getting the series premiere of the highly anticipated Supernatural spin-off, The Winchesters, and season debuts of All American and All American: Homecoming on The CW.

While ABC and Fox have already rolled out all their fall 2022 premieres, NCIS: Los Angeles marks the end of CBS's premiere schedule, and premiere dates for The CW will continue through October. NBC will be the last to wrap up its fall premieres with the November launches of Young Rock and George Lopez's new sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez. You can check out each network's premiere calendar below, or see the premiere dates day-by-day here.

And make sure to check your local listings to make sure you have the right channel to tune into.

JUMP TO: ABCCBSFOXNBCTHE CW

ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Tyler James Williams and Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

 ABC/Raymond Liu

Full Details: ABC Fall 2022 New Shows and Trailers


Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics
10 p.m.: Big Sky

Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)

Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 p.m.: The Rookie

Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (NEW SERIES)

Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m. Alaska Daily (NEW SERIES)

JUMP TO: ABCCBSFOXNBC, THE CW

CBS Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

 Michael Greenberg/CBS

Full Details: CBS Fall 2022 New Shows and Trailers


Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola
9 p.m.: NCIS
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i

Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: FBI
9 p.m.: FBI: International
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted 

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Survivor
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother finale

Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer
9:30 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES)

Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T.
9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer 
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

JUMP TO: ABCCBSFOXNBC, THE CW

Fox Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Beth Ditto and Anna Friel, Monarch

 FOX

Full Details: Fox Fall 2022 New Shows and Trailers


Sunday, Sept. 11
After NFL: Monarch (NEW SERIES)

Monday, Sept. 19
8/7c: 9-1-1
9/8c: The Cleaning Lady

Tuesday, Sept. 20
8/7c: The Resident
9/8c: Monarch (regular time slot)

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8/7c: The Masked Singer
9/8c: Lego Masters

Sunday, Sept. 25
8/7c: The Simpsons
8:30/7:30c: The Great North
9/8c: Bob's Burgers
9:30/8:30c: Family Guy

Thursday, Sept. 29
8/7c: Hell's Kitchen
9/8c: Welcome to Flatch
9:30/8:30c: Call Me Kat

JUMP TO: ABCCBSFOXNBC, THE CW

NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Caitlin Bassett and Raymond Lee, Quantum Leap

 Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Full Details: NBC Fall 2022 New Shows and Trailers


Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES)

Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m.: The Voice
10 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: Chicago Med
9 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Chicago PD 

Thursday, Sept. 22
8 p.m.: Law & Order
9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, Sept. 24
9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10 p.m.: SNL Vintage

Tuesday, Sept. 27
9 p.m.: La Brea

Friday, Nov. 4
8 p.m.: Lopez vs Lopez (NEW SERIES)
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock

JUMP TO: ABCCBSFOXNBC, THE CW

The CW Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, The Winchesters

 CW

Full Details: The CW Fall 2022 New Shows and Trailers


Wednesday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl
9 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal
9:30 p.m.: Wellington Paranormal

Sunday, Oct. 2
8 p.m.: Family Law
9 p.m.: Coroner

Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl
9 p.m.: Kung Fu

Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Walker
9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES)

Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night One)

Saturday, Oct. 8
8 p.m.: IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night Two)

Monday, Oct. 10
8 p.m.: All American
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming

Tuesday, Oct. 11
8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: Professionals 

Friday, Oct. 14
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Saturday, Oct. 22
8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (NEW SERIES)
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals

JUMP TO: ABCCBSFOXNBC, THE CW