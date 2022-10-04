NBC Lineup: The Complete Fall 2022 Schedule

How do we know that it's fall? Because we've seen the brave first responders of Chicago's finest put out fires, stop crimes, and treat the injured on NBC. It's fall TV season, and Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are back to take over Wednesday nights on the Peacock network, followed by the Law & Order trifecta — Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime — on Thursdays.

New on the NBC Monday night lineup is the reboot of Quantum Leap starring Raymond Lee and run by Martin Gero, the man behind Blindspot. The series is followed by The Voice, which continues on Tuesday nights, accompanied by the time-jumping sci-fi drama La Brea and medical drama New Amsterdam, which is set to end after its fifth season. Young Rock and brand new sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars George Lopez opposite his daughter Mayan Lopez, will air on Friday nights, though they won't make their debuts until November. Sundays, of course, are for NBC Sunday Night Football, which also airs live on Peacock.

But if you're looking for The Blacklist Season 10, you're in for a wait; the series will likely return at midseason.

See the full NBC fall schedule below. Shows with new episodes available on Peacock are indicated with an asterisk. And be sure to check out the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.

Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order; Miranda Rae Mayo in Chicago Fire; and Ryan Eggold in New Amsterdam Virginia Sherwood/NBC; Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC; Zach Dilgard/NBC

NBC Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Voice (Premieres Sept. 19)

10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Sept. 19)



NBC Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Voice (Premieres Sept. 19)

9 p.m.: La Brea (Premieres Sept. 27)

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (Premieres Sept. 20)



NBC Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Chicago Med (Premieres Sept. 21)

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Premieres Sept. 21)

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Premieres Sept. 21)



NBC Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Law & Order (Premieres Sept. 22)

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Premieres Sept. 22)

10 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Premieres Sept. 22)



NBC Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Capital One College Bowl

8 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Nov. 4)

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock (Premieres Nov. 4)

9 p.m.: Dateline NBC



NBC Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Drama Encores

9 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery (Premieres Sept. 24)

10 p.m.: SNL Vintage (Premieres Sept. 24)

11:30 p.m.: SNL



NBC Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

7 p.m.: Football Night in America (live on Peacock)*

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (live on Peacock)*



NBC 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

NBC's midseason and summer debuts include Night Court, Grand Crew, American Auto, and The Blacklist. NBC has yet to announce a release date for Magnum, P.I. after rescuing the reboot from CBS's scrap pile. Production is underway, so we're unlikely to see new episodes until midseason at the earliest.