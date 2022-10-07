The Complete CBS Fall 2022 Weekly TV Schedule

Join or Sign In
Here's what's on CBS every night of the week
After bringing back its tried-and-true crime procedurals and popular comedies over the past few weeks, CBS is finally debuting the rest of its fall TV lineup — and some might argue the network saved the best for last. This week marks the return of three beloved crime shows (S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, and NCIS: Los Angeles), as well as the series premieres of an intriguing new drama, Fire Country.
The CBS 2022 Monday night lineup kicks off the week with The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, followed by NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii. The FBI trilogy continues to own Tuesday nights. Wednesdays will be focused on the network's reality roster, with Survivor, The Amazing Race, and brand new adventure romance series The Real Love Boat. Like Monday, Thursday night splits its schedule between comedies and procedurals, with Young Sheldon and Ghosts followed by new drama So Help Me Todd and a new season of CSI: Vegas. Fridays are heavy on drama, with S.W.A.T., newcomer Fire Country, and Blue Bloods, back at last. Saturdays are for encores and veteran docuseries 48 Hours. And Sunday's lineup includes heavy-hitters The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, and new procedural East New York.
But the 2022 CBS schedule looks a bit different than years past after the network said goodbye to The United States of Al, B Positive, How We Roll, and Good Sam. CBS also canceled Magnum P.I., but NBC swooped in to rescue the reboot. You can see NBC's lineup here.
Check out the full CBS fall schedule below. And see the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Premieres Sept. 19)
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (Premieres Sept. 19)
9 p.m.: NCIS (Premieres Sept. 19)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (Premieres Sept. 19)
8 p.m.: FBI (Premieres Sept. 20)
9 p.m.: FBI: International (Premieres Sept. 20)
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Premieres Sept. 20)
8 p.m.: Survivor (Premieres Sept. 21)
9 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Premieres Sept. 21)
10 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 5)
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Premieres Sept. 29)
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Premieres Sept. 29)
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Premieres Sept. 29)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Premieres Sept. 29)
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Premieres Oct. 7)
9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 7)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Premieres Oct. 7)
8 p.m.: Saturday Encores
9 p.m.: Saturday Encores
10 p.m.: 48 Hours (Premieres Sept. 17)
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes (Premieres Oct. 2)
8 p.m.: The Equalizer (Premieres Oct. 2)
9 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Premieres Oct. 9)
Fans will have to wait until midseason to see CBS's TV adaptation of True Lies.
