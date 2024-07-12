The 5 Best Early Prime Day Headphones Deals You Can't Miss

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day dates are finally here. This year, the mega sales event will be held on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17. With sales on Apple products, DVDs, board games, books, you name it, early Prime Day deals are already going wild. Now, we're tuning in to another category of deals going on before the big shopping extravaganza. It's time to take a look at the best early Prime Day headphones deals.

And, before you ask, yes, we're including Prime Day AirPods deals, too. No need to worry.

For audiophiles, quality headphones are absolutely mandatory. Most modern options are Bluetooth-friendly, making them incredibly easy to use and hassle-free — because let's face it, who wants to deal with wires anymore? Bluetooth headphones give you the freedom to move around without being tethered to your device, perfect for everything from working out to commuting. Plus, with the latest tech advancements, Bluetooth headphones now deliver exceptional sound quality that rivals wired options.

Active Noise Cancellation (also known as ANC) is another must-have feature with today's headphones. It allows you to perfectly drown out the outside world, letting you fully immerse yourself in your favorite tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks. Imagine being able to focus on your music without the distraction of background noise, whether you're on a busy street, in a noisy office, or on a long flight. The comfort of modern headphones also means you can wear a pair for hours without discomfort.

Whether you're looking for top-notch sound quality, sleek design, or cutting-edge features, these early Prime Day headphones deals have got you covered. Check out our top picks below.

Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Best Overall

$88 $150



Get ready for 80+ hours of wireless playtime with these amazing headphones from Marshall. Just a quick 15-minute charge gives you 15 hours of listening bliss, which is bananas for a pair of Bluetooth bad boys. Thanks to their ergonomic design, you'll be as comfortable in the tenth hour as you were in the first. Plus, with wireless charging, powering up is a breeze — just grab a charging pad (not included) or use the USB-C cable in the box. The multi-directional control knob makes it super easy to manage your music and calls. And here's the cherry on top: They're PVC-free and made with 45% recycled plastic, so you're doing good while sounding great.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones



Best Sound Quality

$262 $348

Top-tier sound featuring premium ANC and Dual Noise Sensor tech? We'll take it. Serving users up to 30 hours of battery life and a quick 10-minute charge for five hours of playback, you'll be lost in your music all day long. Touch sensor controls make navigating your tunes a breeze, and the Speak-to-Chat feature automatically lowers the volume during conversations for easier listening quality. Enjoy crystal clear calls with superior voice pickup, seamless multipoint connections, and ultimate comfort for long listening sessions.

JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Most Affordable

$40 $50

Here's a fact: You don't have to sacrifice sound quality with budget-friendly headphones. The JBL Tune 520BT headphones provide JBL Pure Bass sound, Bluetooth 5.3 streaming, and up to 57 hours of battery life, which packs a massive punch for that $40 price point. Customize your audio with the JBL Headphones App and make hands-free calls easily with Voice Aware. Available in classic colors and a standout purple, these headphones offer top-notch audio quality without breaking the bank.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Best Apple Alternative

$119 $200

Overhead Apple headphones for $119? Well, not quite, but close. The Beats Solo3's feature the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth, mimicking Apple sound quality while offering up to 40 hours of battery life. Compatible with iOS and Android, a five-minute Fast Fuel charge gives you a whopping three hours of playback. Enjoy an adjustable fit, comfort-cushioned ear cups, and a sleek, foldable design. Control calls, music, and Siri with on-ear controls, and experience award-winning sound with premium playback.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Best Earbuds

$80 $130

We promised AirPods deals, didn't we? Whether this is your first or fourth pair (some of you make losing these a genuine hobby), these second generation AirPods are exactly what you need for listening on the go. Because they're earbuds and not headphones, these are much more compact for bag-free folks on longer walks and runs. Powered by the Apple H1 chip, AirPods (2nd generation) deliver rich, vivid sound for a high-quality listening experience. After a simple one-tap setup, they automatically connect and seamlessly switch between your Apple devices, sensing when they're in your ears and pausing when you take them out. With over 24 hours of total listening time, voice control with Siri, and easy audio sharing between two sets of AirPods, these earbuds are perfect for all your daily needs.

