7 Early Prime Day Board Game Deals for Fun Summer Game Nights

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Early Prime Day deals are starting and we're getting excited. It was recently announced that Prime Day will be held on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, and so far, the deals are fantastic. AirPods deals, DVD deals, surge protector deals, you name it. Now, it's time for a new deal to shine. Early Prime Day deals on board games are going Bananagrams right now (see what we did there?).

Prime Day Board Game Deals Amazon/Getty Images

Board games are the ultimate way to bring friends and family together for fun-filled game nights. These days, there's really a game for everyone, too. Classics like Trouble and Connect 4 to newbies such as Throw Throw Burrito and Cards Against Humanity all reign under the same roof of fun and excitement. It's all about bonding, having fun, and making memories without screens getting in the way.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite board games, thanks to all the incredible savings we're seeing. With deals galore, you can expand your collection without breaking the bank. Gather your loved ones, grab some snacks, and let the good times roll. Literally, in some cases.

Connect 4

Connect 4 Amazon

$10 $12



Connect 4 is a blast because it's simple yet strategic, making every game a fun challenge whether you're a kid or an adult. This two person game is as easy as it sounds, too. Just try and get four of your chip color in a row to win the game. Plus, it's perfect for quick, engaging matches that can spark a bit of friendly competition and lots of laughs. While $2 off isn't the craziest steal, $2 is still $2.

Tapple

Tapple Amazon

$19 $22

Ah, Tapple. This one keeps everyone on their toes with its thrilling, fast-paced word challenges, making it a hit for all ages. It's a fantastic way to sharpen your mind and expand your vocabulary, all while enjoying loads of fun with friends and family. To start a round, announce the category and tap the timer button in the center of the Tapple wheel. Each player then has 10 seconds to name an answer starting with an available letter, press the letter, reset the timer, and pass the turn. It's simple, exciting, and endlessly entertaining!

Sorry!

Sorry! Amazon

$10 $12

Sorry! is a classic that combines strategy with a good dose of luck, keeping everyone entertained. The goal is straightforward: move all four of your pawns from start to home before your opponents do. The catch? You can send other players back to start and even lose turns if you can't move to an unoccupied space. This adds unexpected twists to every game, making it perfect for lively family game nights. Dive into the fun and give Sorry! a try at your next family gathering.

Sequence

Sequence Amazon

$15 $25

Joining luck and strategy, Sequence has players racing to get five in a row before their opponents by playing cards and placing chips on the board. Each player or team aims to score the required number of five-card sequences first. This game is ideal for game nights with both kids and adults because it's easy to grasp yet offers plenty of excitement. Plus, it sharpens your strategic skills while keeping everyone entertained.

Ticket to Ride

Ticket to Ride Amazon

$44 $55

This one's definitely a bit pricier, but it's a classic with more to offer than traditional board games. In Ticket to Ride, players collect train cards to claim routes across iconic American cities, racing to connect cities and complete journeys. It's a fast-paced, strategic game that's perfect for 2-5 players and offers endless replayability for hours of fun.

Wordle

Wordle Amazon

$13 $20

It's no longer just a game on your phone, folks! Play Wordle with friends and family by choosing a word and having everyone guess what it could be. You know the drill, you do it every morning. Players take turns writing down a 5-letter Secret Word, and the others try to guess it in the fewest tries to win.

Twister

Twister Amazon

$12 $20

While it's not technically a board game, Twister absolutely deserves a spot as one of the best games to play during game night. It's a hilarious, physical game where players contort themselves to place hands and feet on colored circles, often leading to tangled, laugh-out-loud moments. Plus, it's on sale for $8. You can't beat that for some classic, goofy fun that gets everyone moving and laughing.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.