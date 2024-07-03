Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What's your favorite movie? Your go-to comfort TV series? As the content train keeps chugging along, this can easily become a changing answer for the majority of us. But, we all have a special piece for that formative TV show or movie that essentially helped raise us. Friends. Mean Girls. The X Files. Forrest Gump. Naruto. Napoleon Dynamite. Schitt's Creek. The list goes on.

Prime Day DVD & Box Set Deals Amazon

Here's another question. Do you currently own a physical copy of your favorite movie or TV show? And, no, we're not asking you if you have the ability to stream it on Max or Hulu. We mean physical. If you don't, you're in luck. Prime Day was just announced and it's slated to take place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. This means one thing and one thing only: early Prime Day deals are live. While we've been seeing awesome deals on AirPods, surge protectors, and more, we're also seeing spectacular deals on DVDs and box sets of our favorite movies and TV shows.

Now's your shot to get the best early Prime Day deals on DVDs and box sets before Prime Day starts. See below for our favorite picks and get saving.

Friends: The Complete Series

Friends: The Complete Series Amazon

$51 $90



As what's potentially the world's most-loved sitcom to ever premiere on television, the entirety of Friends is available on Amazon at almost 50% off. Owning this means you'll never have to struggle like the little girl from Leave the World Behind. If you know, you know.

Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection

Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection Amazon

$23 $79

The entire Harry Potter series is now a magical 70% off on Amazon. Which, let's be real, doesn't get much better. Potterheads, this is pretty much your calling.

Schitt's Creek (The Complete Collection)

Schitt's Creek (The Complete Collection) Amazon

$24 $40

Schitt's Creek is perhaps the funniest TV series to end long before it should have. With a devoted fanbase that developed primarily over the course of 2020, the series had already ended by the time it began to pick up pace. Now, it's time to relive every moment with this complete collection. Pick up these adorable figurines while you're at it.

Twilight Saga 5 Movie Collection

Twilight Saga 5 Movie Collection Amazon

$12 $20

Ride or die Twilight fans are serious. Now you can finally solidify whether you're Team Edward or Team Jacob by rewatching all five movies in this collection.

Wonka

Wonka Amazon

$15 $25

Haven't caught the new Wonka movie starring the world's biggest heartthrob Timothée Chalamet yet? Well, now's your chance. It's on sale for just $15.

Jaws 3-Movie Collection

Jaws 3-Movie Collection Amazon

$15 $25

All three Jaws movies in one collection? It's going to be a yes from us. There's never been a better way to pregame Shark Week.

The Beekeeper

The Beekeeper Amazon

$18 $30

This heart-pounding action-thriller is buzzing with intensity. But, you know what's even more intense? A solid 40% off. Worth it.

The Hunger Games: 4-Movie Collection

The Hunger Games: 4-Movie Collection Amazon

$12.50 $20

All four Hunger Games movies for just $12.50. While it doesn't include The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes, that's only just about $3 a movie. You can't beat that.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.