Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 5

Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list for Thursday, Jan. 5 looks a lot like it did yesterday, with just one swap of positions right in the middle of the list between The Peripheral and The Black Phone. That means that Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is once again the No. 1 show, which is about as surprising as Prime Video renewing Jack Ryan for Season 4. Looking ahead, the new Scottish supernatural thriller The Rig premieres tomorrow, so that will likely work its way into the Top 10, but there shouldn't be much change to the list beside that for a while.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below:



New Releases on Prime Video:



Wildcat (2022) - Documentary about a vet with PTSD who finds healing from an ocelot kitten while working at a wildlife conservation outpost in South America. (Dec. 30)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Cosmic Love France (2023) - Another round of Prime's astrology-based dating show, but in France! (Jan. 6)

- Another round of Prime's astrology-based dating show, but in France! (Jan. 6) The Rig (2023) - A mystery-thriller series about unnatural forces causing havoc on a Scottish oil rig. (Jan. 6)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 4



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Fancy cakes, rhymes, Dr. Seuss's radical sense of artistic tomfoolery

Is it good?: It's a wholesome baking competition, but it's mostly just another cake show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6





For fans of: Stephen King-style horror, creepy movies

Is it good?: It's a pretty good horror-fantasy film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders

Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Weeping, cats, rebuilding yourself

Is it good?: This documentary about a man's bond with an ocelot will hit you in the heart

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Jan. 5