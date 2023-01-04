Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 4

Alfred Molina, Three Pines Amazon Studios

The world feels a little safer knowing that we have Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan at the top of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. It's been No. 1 since it was released in late December, and it feels like it will be No. 1 until dads find a new show to watch. And because Prime Video has a light month in January, it could be No. 1 for a long time. There isn't a lot of movement on the list, with Three Pines in second and Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge in third for the second day in a row. Things could change this weekend when the Scottish supernatural thriller The Rig, starring Game of Thrones' Iain Glen and Line of Duty's Martin Compston, premieres Friday.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.



New Releases on Prime Video:



Wildcat (2022) - Documentary about a vet with PTSD who finds healing from an ocelot kitten while working at a wildlife conservation outpost in South America. (Dec. 30)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Cosmic Love France (2023) - Another round of Prime's astrology-based dating show, but in France! (Jan. 6)

- Another round of Prime's astrology-based dating show, but in France! (Jan. 6) The Rig (2023) - A mystery-thriller series about unnatural forces causing havoc on a Scottish oil rig. (Jan. 6)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 3

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge Adam Rose/Prime Video

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Fancy cakes, rhymes, Dr. Seuss's radical sense of artistic tomfoolery

Is it good?: It's a wholesome baking competition, but it's mostly just another cake show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Stephen King-style horror, creepy movies

Is it good?: It's a pretty good horror-fantasy film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





More on Amazon:



Poppy Corby-Tuech, The Peripheral Sophie Mutevelian, Prime Video

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders

Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Weeping, cats, rebuilding yourself

Is it good?: This documentary about a man's bond with an ocelot will hit you in the heart

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Jan. 4