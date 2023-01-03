Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 3

Join or Sign In
Jack Ryan is dominating the world
We're back from winter break, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is, as expected, waiting for us in the No. 1 spot on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list following the Dec. 21 release of Season 3. Former No. 1 Three Pines, Alfred Molina's detective series, is at No. 2, while Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge returns to the Top 5 and Ethan Hawke's horror movie The Black Phone sits at No. 4. New releases Coach Prime, about Deion Sanders' historic season as a college football coach, and Wildcat, a documentary about a war vet overcoming PTSD with the help of a jungle cat, are the newest additions to the list.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 20
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Fancy cakes, rhymes, Dr. Seuss's radical sense of artistic tomfoolery
Is it good?: It's a wholesome baking competition, but it's mostly just another cake show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Stephen King-style horror, creepy movies
Is it good?: It's a pretty good horror-fantasy film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
More on Amazon:
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders
Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Weeping, cats, rebuilding yourself
Is it good?: This documentary about a man's bond with an ocelot will hit you in the heart
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Jan. 3