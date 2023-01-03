X

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 3

Jack Ryan is dominating the world

Tim Surette
We're back from winter break, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is, as expected, waiting for us in the No. 1 spot on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list following the Dec. 21 release of Season 3. Former No. 1 Three Pines, Alfred Molina's detective series, is at No. 2, while Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge returns to the Top 5 and Ethan Hawke's horror movie The Black Phone sits at No. 4. New releases Coach Prime, about Deion Sanders' historic season as a college football coach, and Wildcat, a documentary about a war vet overcoming PTSD with the help of a jungle cat, are the newest additions to the list. 

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

  • Wildcat (2022) - Documentary about a vet with PTSD who finds healing from an ocelot kitten while working at a wildlife conservation outpost in South America. (Dec. 30)
  • Coach Prime (2022) - Sports docuseries about former NFL player and current college football coach Deion Sanders. (Dec. 29)
  • FC Barcelona: A New Era (2022) - Docuseries about the famous soccer team. (Dec. 28)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

  • Cosmic Love France (2023) - Another round of Prime's astrology-based dating show, but in France! (Jan. 6)
  • The Rig (2023) - A mystery-thriller series about unnatural forces causing havoc on a Scottish oil rig. (Jan. 6)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 20

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

1. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

2. Three Pines

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

3. Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

For fans of: Fancy cakes, rhymes, Dr. Seuss's radical sense of artistic tomfoolery
Is it good?: It's a wholesome baking competition, but it's mostly just another cake show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

4. The Black Phone

For fans of: Stephen King-style horror, creepy movies
Is it good?: It's a pretty good horror-fantasy film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

5. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a


6. The Peripheral

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

7. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

8. Coach Prime

For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders
Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

9. Wildcat

For fans of: Weeping, cats, rebuilding yourself
Is it good?: This documentary about a man's bond with an ocelot will hit you in the heart
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

10. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Jan. 3