Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 20

Jack Ryan Season 3 is gonna be huge
Happy Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 Eve! I hope you left some milk and cookies out for John Krasinski before he does a tactical breach of your chimney. It's pretty remarkable that Jack Ryan is No. 2 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list the day before the new season comes out, especially since each season is so self-contained that rewatching the previous season does little to get you prepared for the next season, but what do I know? I just look at lists of popular shows. I think we can all assume that Jack Ryan will be No. 1 tomorrow, dethroning the mystery drama Three Pines from its week and a half stay at the top. The only new entry on the chart is About Fate, a rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann as people who love love but can't find it... except in each other! Aww.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 19
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed
Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Christmas romance, preposterous situations
Is it good?: It's a typical one of these things
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Horror with a social statement
Is it good?: It's a good immigrant scary story
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Standard rom-coms well executed
Is it good?: It's a charming little heartwarmer that doesn't push the boundaries
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Dec. 20