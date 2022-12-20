Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 20

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Kurt Iswarienko/Amazon Studios

Happy Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 Eve! I hope you left some milk and cookies out for John Krasinski before he does a tactical breach of your chimney. It's pretty remarkable that Jack Ryan is No. 2 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list the day before the new season comes out, especially since each season is so self-contained that rewatching the previous season does little to get you prepared for the next season, but what do I know? I just look at lists of popular shows. I think we can all assume that Jack Ryan will be No. 1 tomorrow, dethroning the mystery drama Three Pines from its week and a half stay at the top. The only new entry on the chart is About Fate, a rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann as people who love love but can't find it... except in each other! Aww.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.



New Releases on Prime Video:



LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico (2022) - Reality battle royale with comedians trying to make each other laugh. (Dec. 16)

- Reality battle royale with comedians trying to make each other laugh. (Dec. 16) About Fate (2022) - Rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann. (Dec. 16)

- Rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann. (Dec. 16) Nanny (2022) - Horror film about an immigrant who cares for an upscale New York couple's kid while her own child is left back in Africa. (Dec. 16)

- Horror film about an immigrant who cares for an upscale New York couple's kid while her own child is left back in Africa. (Dec. 16) Unexpectedly Expecting (2021) - Spanish rom-com movie about a pregnant woman and the love triangle that got her there. (Dec. 16)

- Spanish rom-com movie about a pregnant woman and the love triangle that got her there. (Dec. 16) When Hope Calls Christmas (2022) - Cutting it close with these Christmas movies, eh Amazon? (Dec. 20)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 (2022) - Jack's back, and he's saving the world and on the run. (Dec. 21)

- Jack's back, and he's saving the world and on the run. (Dec. 21) Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022) - Kids' movie about a dog who helps a city full of cats. (Dec. 29)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 19

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Morfydd Clark, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed

Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Kendrick Sampson and Zoey Deutsch, Something From Tiffany's Erin Simkin/Prime Video

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Christmas romance, preposterous situations

Is it good?: It's a typical one of these things

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Horror with a social statement

Is it good?: It's a good immigrant scary story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Standard rom-coms well executed

Is it good?: It's a charming little heartwarmer that doesn't push the boundaries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Dec. 20