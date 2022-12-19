Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 19

Join or Sign In
A new horror film hits the charts
There was quite a bit of shuffling around on the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list over the weekend, however, the new horror film Nanny was the only new entry on the chart, landing on the list at No. 6 on Monday. Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, which rocketed up the charts in its first week with a peak position at No. 2 on Friday, fell completely off the charts. Jack Ryan moves all the way to the second spot as subscribers finish their rewatches in anticipation of Wednesday's drop of Season 3, and Something From Tiffany's gets the weekend Christmas movie bump all the way up to No. 4.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 16
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3
For fans of: Christmas romance, preposterous situations
Is it good?: It's a typical one of these things
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8
For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed
Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5
For fans of: Horror with a social statement
Is it good?: It's a good immigrant scary story
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Dec. 19