Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 16

Every show and movie on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 list is just waiting for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 to arrive next Wednesday, at which point the CIA thriller will dominate the charts for a long, long time. People love a story about a guy who looks good in a fitted sweater and a nice jacket and kills bad dudes in the name of freedom. In the meantime, the murder mystery Three Pines is still No. 1, where it's been all week, and Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge is a bit of a surprise at No. 2. Or maybe it's not a surprise. There's a reason there are so many baking shows on TV, I guess.

New Releases on Prime Video:



Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022) - [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13)

- [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13) Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) - Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots: The Movie. (Dec. 13)

- Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots: The Movie. (Dec. 13) LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico (2022) - Reality battle royale with comedians trying to make each other laugh. (Dec. 16)

- Reality battle royale with comedians trying to make each other laugh. (Dec. 16) About Fate (2022) - Rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann. (Dec. 16)

- Rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann. (Dec. 16) Nanny (2022) - Horror film about an immigrant who cares for an upscale New York couple's kid while her own child is left back in Africa. (Dec. 16)

- Horror film about an immigrant who cares for an upscale New York couple's kid while her own child is left back in Africa. (Dec. 16) Unexpectedly Expecting (2021) - Spanish rom-com movie about a pregnant woman and the love triangle that got her there. (Dec. 16)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022) - Cutting it close with these Christmas movies, eh Amazon? (Dec. 20)

- Cutting it close with these Christmas movies, eh Amazon? (Dec. 20) Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 (2022) - Jack's back, and he's saving the world and on the run. (Dec. 21)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 15

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Fancy cakes, rhymes, Dr. Seuss's radical sense of artistic tomfoolery

Is it good?: It's a wholesome baking competition, but it's mostly just another cake show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed

Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





More on Amazon:



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Christmas romance, preposterous situations

Is it good?: It's a typical one of these things

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Dec. 16