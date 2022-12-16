X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 16

A quirky murder mystery is still No. 1

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
Alfred Molina, Three Pines

Alfred Molina, Three Pines

 Amazon Studios

Every show and movie on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 list is just waiting for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 to arrive next Wednesday, at which point the CIA thriller will dominate the charts for a long, long time. People love a story about a guy who looks good in a fitted sweater and a nice jacket and kills bad dudes in the name of freedom. In the meantime, the murder mystery Three Pines is still No. 1, where it's been all week, and Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge is a bit of a surprise at No. 2. Or maybe it's not a surprise. There's a reason there are so many baking shows on TV, I guess.  

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Watch on Prime Video


New Releases on Prime Video:

  • Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022) - [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13)
  • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) - Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots: The Movie. (Dec. 13)
  • LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico (2022) - Reality battle royale with comedians trying to make each other laugh. (Dec. 16)
  • About Fate (2022) - Rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann. (Dec. 16)
  • Nanny (2022) - Horror film about an immigrant who cares for an upscale New York couple's kid while her own child is left back in Africa. (Dec. 16)
  • Unexpectedly Expecting (2021) - Spanish rom-com movie about a pregnant woman and the love triangle that got her there. (Dec. 16)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

  • When Hope Calls Christmas (2022) - Cutting it close with these Christmas movies, eh Amazon? (Dec. 20)
  • Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 (2022) - Jack's back, and he's saving the world and on the run. (Dec. 21)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 15

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

 Kurt Iswarienko/Amazon Studios

1. Three Pines

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

For fans of: Fancy cakes, rhymes, Dr. Seuss's radical sense of artistic tomfoolery
Is it good?: It's a wholesome baking competition, but it's mostly just another cake show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Peripheral

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Riches

For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed
Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5


More on Amazon:

Taylor Kitsch, The Terminal List

Taylor Kitsch, The Terminal List

 Prime Video

6. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

7. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

8. Something From Tiffany's

For fans of: Christmas romance, preposterous situations
Is it good?: It's a typical one of these things
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. The English

For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Dec. 16