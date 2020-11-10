Celebs Who Tested Positive for COVID

On Sept. 8, Jillian Michaels revealed in an interview with Fox Business that she had contracted the coronavirus from a close friend at a public outing "several weeks ago," and is thankful to be recovering quickly.

"All I can tell you is if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it," said the trainer, who is well known for her time on the reality fitness competition show, The Biggest Loser. "I would love to tell you that's not the case, but the reality is, I literally let my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it," Michaels said, adding that her friend didn't know at the time that she was a carrier and neither of them were wearing masks.

"It's just that simple."