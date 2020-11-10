Celebs Who Tested Positive for COVID

Sign in to customize your TV listings
These stars are speaking out about contracting the coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of society. Since the virus began spreading across the world earlier this year, numerous celebrities, including actors, athletes, television personalities, and politicians, have spoken out about being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Read on to find out who has shared their positive diagnoses and what messages they've relayed to the public.
The Australian Open announced on Jan. 14 that tennis star Andy Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home in the U.K. In a statement, tournament reps said, "The AO fans love Andy, and we know how much he loves competing here in Melbourne and how hard he'd worked for this opportunity." Murray will not be able to arrive in Australia in time to begin quarantining on schedule, but according to ESPN, Murray is reportedly "in good health" and still hopes to compete.
Legendary talk show host and interviewer Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, it was announced on Jan. 2. No details of his condition have been released, though King previously underwent surgery for lung cancer in 2017, and in 2019 he suffered a stroke.
French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17, the Associated Press reports. His office said in a statement that Macron was tested "as soon as the first symptoms appeared" and would isolate for seven days while continuing to work from a distance. The announcement came after a week in which Macron had met with multiple European leaders. The French and Spanish prime ministers and the EU Council president are among those who are reportedly isolating in response to the news.
Sharon Osbourne revealed on Dec. 14 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post, Osbourne wrote that "after a brief hospitalization" she was recovering and distancing from her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who tested negative for the virus. Her CBS talk show, The Talk, is on "scheduled hiatus."
Ashanti revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 13. She broke the news via Instagram post, writing, "I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19," and added that she was "not in any pain." Her announcement came shortly before the Verzuz showdown between herself and Keyshia Cole that was scheduled to take place, though it was ultimately canceled.
Ellen DeGeneres revealed on Dec. 10 that she tested positive for COVID-19. The TV host, who has been shooting episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the studio with a virtual audience since September, made the announcement in a tweet, writing that she was "feeling fine" and "following all proper CDC guidelines." DeGeneres also said that everyone who had come into close contact with her had since been notified. "I'll see you all again after the holidays," she wrote.
Singer-rapper Bad Bunny has tested positive for coronavirus. His diagnosis was confirmed on Nov. 23, a day after he unexpectedly canceled his performance at the American Music Awards. His publicist told the Associated Press that he hadn't shown any major symptoms at the time of the announcement.
Singer Jeremih has been hospitalized due to coronavirus, according to TMZ. Details of his condition are unclear, but as of Saturday, Nov. 14, he was reportedly in the ICU on a breathing ventilator. On Sunday, Nov. 15, 50 Cent said in an Instagram post that Jeremih was "responsive" and "doing a little better."
In November, Hugh Grant revealed his experience with COVID-19, which he says he and his wife had in February. "It started as a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat," Grant said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "And then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and the feeling as though some enormous man was sitting on my chest." He also said he lost his sense of smell, which initially made him suspect he had contracted the virus, adding, "I was walking down a street one day, and I thought, 'I can't smell a damn thing,' and you start to panic because, by then, people had just started to talk about this as a symptom." He and his wife later tested positive for antibodies.
On Nov. 10, The Good Doctor actor Richard Schiff revealed via Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Election Day. "This has been the most bizarre week of our lives," Schiff wrote. "Sheila Kelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here." Kelley, who is Schiff's wife, elaborated in a subsequent Instagram post. "We're quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering," she wrote. "This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can't catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly."
Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 via Instagram on Nov. 9. "Some of y'all guessed it.....Got the Rona," he wrote in the post's caption. The singer said he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his tour bus, which he had previously shown parked in the driveway of his house. "Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful," he concluded. The diagnosis forced Florida Georgia Line to pull out of their planned performance at the Country Music Awards on Nov. 11
Ben Carson, United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 9. Carson was tested at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after experiencing symptoms, though he has since left the hospital. "Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery," his chief of staff said in a statement.
Nick Robinson revealed in November that he had COVID-19 in March. Robinson said both he and his girlfriend caught the virus in New York, and though it was "very mild," they suffered from symptoms like fevers and loss of taste and smell. "After that we had tested positive for antibodies, but there are questions about how long that lasts," Robinson told Variety.
Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. In a clip shared by E! from the Oct. 29 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she discusses her diagnosis, saying that the virus "was really bad for a couple days," and that her symptoms included vomiting, shaking, hot and cold flashes, and headaches. "Let me tell you, that sh-- is real," Kardashian adds. "But we're all going to get through this."
Stephen Amell revealed in October that he had recently tested positive for coronavirus. He discussed his diagnosis on an episode of the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, explaining he worried about halting production on the upcoming Starz drama Heels. He also explained his symptoms, saying that his right ear was "plugged" and he was "hot and cold." He added that he felt "super dizzy," lost his appetite, and dropped 15 pounds. Amell, who said that he has since been cleared to go back to work, warned people to be safe. "I have actively, actively, actively tried to avoid contracting this virus," he said. "Be smart. If you're being smart, stay smart. And if you're not, you're just dragging this sh-- on longer for everybody else."
Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation announced on Oct. 13. Ronaldo is not experiencing any symptoms, and he is currently self-isolating away from his team. The federation also said Ronaldo's result spurred another round of testing for the rest of the Portugal squad and that everyone else's results came back negative.
Trey Songz shared on Oct. 5 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The singer said on Instagram that he had been getting tested regularly because of his involvement in protests and food drives and because he has a young son at home. "7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of a thousand Black people have died from it. I will be taking this seriously. I will be self-quarantined, and I will be in my house until I see a negative sign," Songz said. The singer thanked fans for their support and urged them to take the virus seriously. "My grandfather passed earlier this year, and while it wasn't said that it was COVID, I do believe it was, so I've always taken it seriously," he said. "And if you come in contact with COVID please do the same. Don't be like the president."
Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, revealed on Oct. 5 that she was the latest person connected to President Trump to test positive for COVID-19. McEnany wrote on Twitter that her diagnosis comes after she had been testing negative "consistently" since Oct. 1. She also wrote that she was "experiencing no symptoms" and "will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely." McEnany was one of the many Republicans to contract the virus after attending a White House event where Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3. In a statement from his office, it was announced that Johnson "feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms" and will remain in self-isolation "until given the all-clear by his doctor." His office also said the senator was exposed "shortly after" returning to Washington, D.C., having come into contact with someone with the virus.
Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, announced via Twitter that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 3. Later in the day, he said that although he was only experiencing "mild symptoms," he had checked himself into the hospital "as a precautionary measure" due to his history with asthma. Christie was the latest among a group of people to test positive for coronavirus after attending a White House event where President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3. His diagnosis came after news broke that President Trump had contracted the virus, and just days after attending a White House event where Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Lee revealed his diagnosis on Twitter, writing, "I will remain isolated for the next 10 days."
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. In a message posted to Twitter, Tillis wrote that he was isolating at home and was experiencing "mild symptoms but no fever." Tillis was one of the many people to contract the virus -- including President Donald Trump -- after attending a White House event where Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Kellyanne Conway, former White House advisor, revealed on Oct. 2 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, Conway wrote, "Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians." Her diagnosis came after President Trump revealed he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive, and just days after Conway attended a White House event where Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1, 2020, just one month before the presidential election. The president announced his coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter, writing, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
The announcement came hours after the news that White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus; two days prior, Hicks had traveled with the president on Air Force One to and from the first presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump, who has continued to hold campaign rallies despite expert advice to practice social distancing, has come under fire in recent weeks after a recording of an interview revealed the president knew the virus was more deadly than the flu and that he deliberately downplayed it. In the debate, he claimed his rallies have not harmed Americans, saying, "So far, we have had no problem whatsoever."
During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Sept. 28, The Big Bang Theory and Hollywood actor Jim Parsons revealed that he and his husband Todd Spiewak had COVID-19 in March. "We didn't know what it was," he said. "We thought we had colds. And then it seemed less likely, and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste." Parsons said they "utterly" lost both senses, which was made even more unpleasant by the fact that since they were quarantining, they were eating a lot out of boredom. "It defied the descriptions for me. I didn't realize how completely taste and smell could be gone," Parsons said.
Longtime E! host Giuilana Rancic announced she would not be hosting the network's Emmys preshow on Sept. 20 after testing positive for COVID-19. "As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," she said. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."
Neil Patrick Harris revealed in a Sept. 15 interview with Today that he and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. "It happened very early, like late March, early April," he said, before adding that he, his husband David Burtka, and their children "feel good" now. "I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up," Harris said.
On Sept. 8, Jillian Michaels revealed in an interview with Fox Business that she had contracted the coronavirus from a close friend at a public outing "several weeks ago," and is thankful to be recovering quickly.
"All I can tell you is if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it," said the trainer, who is well known for her time on the reality fitness competition show, The Biggest Loser. "I would love to tell you that's not the case, but the reality is, I literally let my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it," Michaels said, adding that her friend didn't know at the time that she was a carrier and neither of them were wearing masks.
"It's just that simple."
Tiffany Haddish revealed on her YouTube channel on Aug. 31 that she contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. "Someone else I know who was around the week before, they contracted the coronavirus and so I went and got tested again… Anyway, I get the test, I'm not feeling any symptoms or anything, it comes back two days later and they say I did have the virus." She went on to explain that she later tested positive for antibodies, but those antibodies disappeared upon her next testing. In total, she says she's been tested 12 times.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced via Instagram on Sept. 2 that he and his wife and two daughters have all tested positive for COVID-19. "I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well," he said. "I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy."
Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports. The Jamaican sprinter announced on social media on Aug. 24 that he had been tested and was quarantining while awaiting the results. "I'm trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in," Bolt said. At the time, Bolt said he was not experiencing any symptoms.
During an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Aug. 12, Succession star Brian Cox revealed that he contracted COVID-19. According to the actor, who is diabetic, he went to the doctor for a regular blood test and was also tested for COVID-19, which revealed he contracted the disease and had the antibodies. Cox then remembered he directed a play in London with his wife back in December and displayed systems that were not well known at the time.
"For about four days I had these sneezing attacks, just sneezing," he explained, adding that he also experienced fatigue on the way home but thought it was just jet-lag so he dismissed it. Cox went on to say that he was again tested for COVID-19, confirming that he still has the antibodies and has had them since December.
Antonio Banderas announced in an Aug. 10 tweet that he has coronavirus, revealing that his 60th birthday would be spent in quarantine. "I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual," he wrote, adding that he was "confident" he would recover from COVID-19.
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston revealed on social media on July 30 that he had contracted COVID-19 despite taking necessary precautions. "I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus," he wrote. "Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well."
Rapper Doja Cat confirmed to Capital Xtra in a recent interview that she contracted COVID-19. ""I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates," she told the radio station. "I don't know how I got it but I got it." The news comes months after Doja Cat posted a controversial Instagram story saying she wasn't afraid of getting the virus.
Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp revealed on July 21 that she contracted COVID-19 and was sick for several weeks after choosing not to wear her mask in public one time. In an Instagram post, the actress wrote, "I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time." Camp went on to dispel a common misconception that the coronavirus is similar to the flu, writing, "I've had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful." She also reported having symptoms of fatigue, loss of smell and taste, nausea, and more, and encouraged followers to wear protective face masks.
NBA star Russell Westbrook revealed his positive diagnosis for coronavirus on July 13. In a tweet, he wrote, "I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando [for summer camp practice]. I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared." After thanking fans for their support, Westbrook added, "Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro revealed a positive coronavirus diagnosis on July 7, after months of downplaying the seriousness of the virus. "Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me," he said, according to CNN, referring to the COVID-19 test he took on July 6. The leader has controverseially appeared in public without a mask, flouted quarantine and social distancing recommendations, and encouraged the country to reopen, despite Brazil's status as a hot spot of infection. The South American nation is reportedly second only to the United States in coronavirus infections and deaths.
Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic revealed on June 23 that he tested positive for COVID-19 after the Adria Tour in Zadar, Croatia. In a statement posted to his website, he confirmed that he and his wife Jelena both tested positive, but their children did not. Djokovic also expressed regret for his participation in the exhibition, writing, "We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine." Per CNN, Djokovic was expected to play in the Adria Tour's final on June 21, but the event was canceled after Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus.
In a video posted to social media on June 20, D.L. Hughley revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The comedian was taken to the hospital after passing out during a stand-up set, and revealed in the video that he was surprised by his diagnosis. "They ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," Hughley said, adding that he is asymptomatic. "Apparently I just lost consciousness. So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your ass pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested."
Singer Andrea Bocelli confirmed he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March but made a swift and full recovery. In a Facebook post, he wrote, "the pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected –– albeit mildly –– me and certain members of my family. I certainly didn't want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family's privacy. Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for Covid, my response was an immediate 'yes.' A modest — but fundamental — gesture, through which I am playing my small part."
In a May 19 interview with Vulture, actress Zoey Deutch opened up about recovering from her experience with coronavirus. According to Deutch, she was diagnosed "early on, before the shutdown" and "continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they're saying you're supposed to." She noted that those who have had the virus have dealt with drastically different symptoms, and said she endured sore throats and feelings of delirium. Though she's still unsure how she contracted it, she went on to say, "I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known."
On Peacock's first At-Home Variety Show on May 11, Tony Shalhoub revisited his Monk role to help fundraise for essential workers. He also revealed to host Seth MacFarlane that both he and his wife were recovering from coronavirus. "It was a pretty rough few weeks," Shalhoub said. "But we realize that so many other people have had it a lot worse."
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum DJ Jazzy Jeff opened up on the April 14 episode of Tamron Hall about his experience with coronavirus. The DJ began to feel ill while shopping with his wife and said that after they got home, he didn't "remember the next 11 days after that." Even more terrifying than the 103 degree fever, constant chills, and complete loss of taste and smell was the fact that when Jazzy Jeff finally made it to the doctor's office, "they wouldn't test me for COVID-19." Jazzy Jeff added, "They gave me a flu test and then gave me an X-ray on my lungs and said I had pneumonia in both of my lungs, which terrified me to death." The DJ is currently feeling much better and working on a social distancing campaign called "Keep Yo A** In Da House."
George Stephanopolous revealed on April 13 that he tested positive for coronavirus after caring for his wife Ali Wentworth, who was recovering from the virus. On Good Morning America, the anchor explained that he tested positive but was asymptomatic. "I have never had a fever. Never had chills. Never had a headache. Never had a cough. Never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great," he said. Meanwhile, Stephanopoulos reported that Wentworth is also on the mend, saying, "She is on going on her fifth day with no fever, which is a good sign. Slowly getting out of bed a little more each day. So we are really happy about that." Wentworth previously revealed her own diagnosis on Instagram on April 1.
Country music singer Sturgill Simpson revealed his positive COVID-19 diagnosis in an April 12 Instagram post. Simpson wrote that he had been playing shows in Europe and the U.S. throughout January, February, and March and was taken to the hospital by his wife the day after his tour was shut down due to the virus. He wrote that he had been experiencing symptoms like "chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels." He went on to say, "I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I 'did not fit testing criteria' and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect)." On April 10, Simpson tested positive, and he is currently self-isolating at home. "All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet I'm still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th," he wrote. "Really wishing I'd taken my wife's advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans. Live and learn."
Reality star Todd Chrisley revealed on April 9 that he had been sick with coronavirus for weeks. The Chrisley Knows Best star spoke up about recovering from the virus during his Chrisley Confessions podcast, saying, "I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103, and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this Earth." His daughter Savannah also detailed his illness in an Instagram post, writing that he chose to seek urgent care after his symptoms worsened and encouraging readers to take the health recommendations surrounding COVID-19 seriously.
J.K. Rowling announced in an April 6 tweet that she had experienced symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks, though she noted that she hadn't been tested for the virus. She also used the opportunity to share a YouTube video made by healthcare workers at a U.K. hospital advising on breathing techniques, which Rowling said helped her. "I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me," Rowling wrote.
On April 3, Pink announced via social media that she had tested positive for coronavirus. She revealed that after two weeks of self-isolation she and her three-year-old son, who also tested positive, had made full recoveries. "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she wrote. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities." She also said that she will be splitting a $1 million donation -- $500,00 each -- to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund, in support of health care workers on the front lines of the virus.
Weeks after her show Waitress closed early in London, singer Sara Bareilles announced via Instagram story on April 3 that she had contracted COVID-19, but has now made a full recovery. She classified her illness as "very mild," saying, "I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around."
CNN Newsroom anchor Brooke Baldwin announced via an April 3 Instagram post that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Up until her diagnosis, she had been working out of the network's New York office and said her symptoms "came on suddenly," revealing that she had been experiencing chills, aches, and a fever, but still stressed that she is "okay." "I've been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we're being told to do. Still -- it got me," she wrote. "Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones."
Musician Christopher Cross announced via Facebook post on April 3 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The singer stressed that he does not typically discuss medical issues on social media, but was opening up in the hopes it would help people understand the severity of the virus. "Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I've ever had," Cross wrote. "For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a 'hoax' or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world." He urged his fans to stay home, wash their hands, and follow the CDC guidelines.
CNN's Chris Cuomo revealed that he'd been positively diagnosed with coronavirus on March 31. The Cuomo Prime Time anchor wrote on Twitter that he had been previously exposed to people who tested positive and experienced COVID-19 symptoms, including "fever, chills, and shortness of breath." Cuomo, whose brother is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, wrote that he is quarantined in his basement and will continue to film shows from there. "We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!" Cuomo wrote.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet shared to his official account, the politician revealed that he had developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, adding in a video that he had been tested on the advice of England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty. Johnson planned to self-isolate and continue working, but on April 6 he was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital and put in intensive care as his symptoms worsened.
In a March 25 Instagram post, comedian Kathy Griffin revealed she was in a coronavirus isolation ward after exhibiting "unbearably painful" symptoms. In her post, she shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask, as well as a tweet from President Trump claiming the United States had provided more testing than any other nation, to which Griffin replied, "He's lying." She added that she was unable to get tested "because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions."
On March 25, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that Prince Charles had been diagnosed with coronavirus and is currently self-isolating in Scotland. Though it is unknown how he caught it because of his busy schedule, the Prince of Wales has only displayed mild symptoms and remains in "good spirits." The Palace also noted that his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been tested and does not have the virus. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip previously relocated to Windsor in the wake of the coronavirus spread.
Retired Nets player Jason Collins revealed on March 24 via Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19, writing in a tweet that he believed he contracted the illness while attending the Brooklyn Nets Pride Night game on March 4. His symptoms have included a "terrible headache," fevers, coughing, and tightness in his chest, and said that he is currently self-isolating with his partner, Brunson Green. "Please stay safe and continue to social distance," he wrote. "Thank you to every single health care worker out there that are our true heroes on the front line."
Climate activist Greta Thunberg said on March 24 it's "extremely likely" she became infected with COVID-19 during a recent trip to Europe, but has now "basically recovered." She wrote on Instagram that she was "feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed," noting that her father, who had accompanied her to Brussels, Belgium, was experiencing more intense symptoms. "In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you're in need of emergent medical treatment," she wrote. "Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves." Thunberg warned young people to be on alert, saying, "We who don't belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others."
Theater actor Aaron Tveit, who had been starring in Moulin Rouge! The Musical before the Broadway shutdown, revealed on March 23 that he had also been diagnosed with coronavirus. Alongside a photo of his dog, he wrote via Instagram that he was feeling "much better" and had only been experiencing mild symptoms, though he also noted that he had been dealing with loss of taste and smell, potentially "a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic." Tveit, who has been self-isolating since March 12, went on to say, "I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren't feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms -- please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon."
Younger star Debi Mazar shared the news that she had contracted COVID-19 on March 21, writing in an Instagram post that her husband and teenage daughters had all come down with an "odd bug" about a month prior. Two weeks later, she began experiencing similar symptoms, plus "intense body aches and 102.4 [degree] fever." Mazar explained that she consulted with a friend who recommended she get tested for coronavirus, and after a trip to an urgent care facility, received a positive diagnosis. "I'm hoping I've been through the worst of it already. It is very 'morphy.' One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough. I can breathe, and I'm going to heal here, in my own home," Mazar said, adding that she and her family subsequently began a 14-day quarantine.
Bravo's Andy Cohen revealed in a March 20 Instagram post that he had contracted coronavirus. He wrote that the diagnosis came after days of self-quarantine and "not feeling great" but thanked the medical professionals "who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves." The post went up just hours after Cohen and Bravo announced their plans for the talk show host to film special editions of Watch What Happens Live from his home, which has since been put on hold. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better," Cohen wrote.
Former Bachelor Colton Underwood announced on March 20 that he was the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. In an Instagram video, he reiterated to fans the importance of taking precaution, no matter their age. "I'm 28, I consider myself pretty healthy. I work out regularly, I eat healthy. And I became symptomatic a few days ago," he said. "Got my test results back today and they are positive. And it's been kicking my ass, just to put it very bluntly." The former football player has been self-isolating at the home of his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, who he met during his season of The Bachelor. Underwood also made sure to encourage his followers to stay home, and take quarantine seriously.
Boston Celtics center Marcus Smart said in a March 19 tweet that he had contracted coronavirus, writing that he has been in quarantine since being tested. In a Twitter video, he said that he is asymptomatic, but stressed that others should take social distancing seriously. "This is not a joke," he said. "Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while."
Actress Indira Varma, who is known for her role as Ellaria Sand on Game of Thrones, shared on March 19 that she too had been diagnosed with coronavirus. Varma, who currently stars in For Life, wrote on Instagram, "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people." Varma had been in rehearsals for The Seagull in London's West End, alongside fellow Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, though the play is currently on hold.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton became the first known case of coronavirus in the NFL on March 19. In a message posted to his Twitter, Payton confirmed that he was self-isolating and "feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms." In a later interview with NBC Sports, Payton said, "For now, this is our life, and we've got to be prepared for it. Some basic stuff in all of our lives is going to be threatened. We've all got to exercise a little more social responsibility. We all felt invincible at some point in our lives, as young people do now. But think of the person you might be affecting."
Actor Daniel Dae Kim revealed on March 19 that he contracted coronavirus while he was in New York City filming scenes for his guest stint on New Amsterdam's second season. (On the show, as he said in an Instagram video, "ironically, I play a doctor who gets recruited to a hospital to help patients during a flu pandemic.") In his filmed Instagram statement, Kim encouraged young and healthy people to take the virus seriously. He also asked viewers to reject racist responses to the outbreak, urging, "Please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people."
The Brooklyn Nets announced on March 17 that Kevin Durant was the latest NBA player to contract coronavirus, saying that he and four other unnamed players who also tested positive were "isolated and under the care of team physicians." Durant assured fans in a statement that he was "feeling fine," and went on to say, "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."
After The Witcher's second season shut down production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, actor Kristofer Hivju, who is also known for his role as Tormund on Game of Thrones, revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus on March 17. Hivju said on social media that he was in "good health" and only experienced symptoms of a cold. Although his prognosis was good, Hivju still used the announcement to encourage followers to avoid spreading the virus, writing, "Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy." Hivju's diagnosis resulted in the Netflix fantasy series initiating a "deep cleaning and disinfection" of the set.
Actor Idris Elba spoke out about his diagnosis with COVID-19 on March 16, revealing on social media that he self-isolated after potential exposure for the virus and then tested positive for the disease. His wife, Sabrina Dhowre, later revealed during a recorded video chat with Oprah Winfrey that she had also contracted the disease. Both reported feeling well and self-isolating in New Mexico, where Elba had been on location for a film shoot.
Olga Kurylenko, known for her role in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, wrote via a March 15 Instagram post that she had tested positively for COVID-19. She cited "fever and fatigue" as her primary symptoms, and urged people to "take this seriously." She continued to update her followers on her condition, and on March 23 said that she had "completely recovered." She went on to say, "Now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son."
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced on March 13 that she had tested positive for coronavirus. Both are currently in isolation, though the Prime Minister said via social media that he has been "feeling fine" and is "not exhibiting any symptoms." Grégoire Trudeau said in a statement, "Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon. Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns."
Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell came forward with his own positive COVID-19 diagnosis shortly after his teammate, Rudy Gobert, announced that he'd contracted the virus. In a March 12 Instagram post, Mitchell thanked fans for their support and said, "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them." He said in a later interview with Good Morning America that he's shown no symptoms, which has been "the scariest part about this virus. You may seem fine, be fine. And you never know who you may be talking to, who they're going home to."
On March 12, Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to publicly reveal his coronavirus diagnosis, prompting the league to suspend the rest of the season. In an Instagram post, Gobert apologized for his initial dismissal of the disease, saying, "At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus." He's continued to provide updates on his health to fans via social media, writing in a March 22 tweet that he has been experiencing loss of smell and taste.
On March 11, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson became the first major celebrities to reveal that they had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, Hanks revealed that the couple were in Australia when they began experiencing symptoms, including fevers, fatigue, and body aches. Hanks explained that they had been tested by medical professionals and that the tests had come back positive for the coronavirus. Subsequently, the two were isolated, and production on the film Hanks was shooting at the time, Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic, was suspended. Hanks, who has since been released from the hospital with Wilson and continued recovering at their rental home in Australia, has regularly shared updates on his condition. He even imbued a little humor into the story when he quoted his famous A League of Their Own line, saying, "Despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."