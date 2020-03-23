The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect all aspects of society, and yet another celebrity has come forward to reveal their positive diagnosis with the disease. Actor Aaron Tveit, who had been starring in Moulin Rouge! The Musical before Broadway was shut down due to the spread of COVID-19, has now spoken out about his experience with the illness. The actor, who is known mostly for his theater work but has also appeared on Gossip Girl and Graceland, revealed on Instagram Monday that he'd tested positive for coronavirus but that he is now feeling "much better."

Alongside a photo of his dog, with whom he is now quarantined, Tveit wrote that he has been in isolation since March 12, and noted that his symptoms have been mild. His biggest symptom, he wrote, has been loss of taste and smell, "which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic."

Tveit also revealed he was initially tested last Monday and only just got the results back. "I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested," he wrote. "I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren't feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms — please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon."

The list of celebrities who have publicly shared the news that they contracted the virus is rapidly expanding, with Bravo's Andy Cohen and Younger star Debi Mazar recently revealing they have been infected. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, and more have also come forward about their own positive diagnoses of coronavirus and have kept fans up to speed on their conditions via social media.