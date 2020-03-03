New Amsterdam Medical Center is getting a fresh new face! TVLine reports that Daniel Dae Kim will join the cast of NBC's medical drama New Amsterdam this season.

Kim, best known for his roles on Lost and Hawaii Five-0 and is also currently an executive producer on ABC's medical drama The Good Doctor, will recur in Season 2 of New Amsterdam as Dr. Cassian Shin. So far, little is known about Kim's character except that he will join the team as the hospital's new head trauma surgeon, who arrives just as the hospital is going through a bit of a leadership shakeup. Kim will make his New Amsterdam debut in the Ryan Eggold-led show's April 7 episode.

This isn't the first time Kim will don scrubs for a role. He appeared on Season 2 of The Good Doctor as Dr. Jackson Han, the former Chief of Surgery of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Here's hoping this new character is a little more likable than Dr. Han. The last thing New Amsterdam needs is more interpersonal drama between doctors!

New Amsterdam Renewed for Three More Seasons at NBC

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.