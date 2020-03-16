The Witcher had already had its production suspended for Season 2 due to coronavirus, but Netflix took the added step of deep cleaning the set after cast member and Game of Thrones' alum Kristofer Hivju announced on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19, aka the coronavirus, and planned to self-isolate. Hivju is set to play Nivellen, a man cursed to take on the appearance of a monster, in Season 2.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus," he wrote in a post. "My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold."

Deadline reports that Netflix advised those involved with the project to quarantine themselves and has plans for "a deep cleaning and disinfection" of the set. The Witcher is the first major TV production in the U.K. to be halted as a result of coronavirus. An email sent to staff on the show read in part, "We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual. However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that crew and cast self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms."