Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 'Brothers' Sneak Peek

Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

The spookiest month of the year has officially arrived, and you can celebrate with all the streaming options that are in new on Netflix in October. The platform is getting into the spirit by unveiling its Netflix and Chills lineup, which features a whole lot of programming that's sure to freak you out.

Included in that lineup are the very seasonally appropriate second season of writer-director Mike Flanagan's Haunting anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, which premieres Friday, Oct. 9, plus star-studded movies like the new Adam Sandler joint Hubie Halloween, set to debut Wednesday, Oct. 7, and Rebecca, which features Armie Hammer and Lily James and premieres Friday, Oct. 21. That said, if you're looking to stay clear of the scares this year, check out Emily in Paris, a new rom-com series which stars Lily Collins and makes its debut on Friday, Oct. 2.

Find out what else is new on Netflix in October 2020 below, or look through our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix this month. Plus, find out what's leaving the streaming service this month right here.

TBA

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (Episodes 13 & 14)

Brave Blue World

Start-Up (Netflix Original)

Oct. 1

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Because of You (Netflix Original)

Along Came a Spider

A.M.I.

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

Carmen Sandiego Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil Season 1

Familiar Wife Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

The Outpost

The Parkers Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Poseidon (2006)

The Prince & Me

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Family)

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)

The Binding (Netflix Film)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)

Emily in Paris (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)

Serious Men (Netflix Film)

Song Exploder (Netflix Original)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)

You've Got This (Netflix Film)

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)



Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)

Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Schitt's Creek Season 6

To the Lake (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)

One on One Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

Grand Army (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Family)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rebecca (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (Netflix Film)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

Move (Netflix Original)

Over the Moon (Netflix Film)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 28

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 30

Bronx (Netflix Film)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)

His House (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

The 12th Man

PHOTOS: The Haunting of Bly Manor - First Look