The CW Fall 2023 TV Premiere Dates for FBoy Island, Inside the NFL, and More

The schedule has already drastically changed
Work stoppages in Hollywood are keeping networks and studios on their toes, making their fall TV schedules more of an amorphous blob that needs to be repeatedly remolded instead of a concrete edifice of stability. Case in point: The CW. After announcing its day-by-day fall 2023 TV schedule in May, the network revealed its fall premiere dates, and things already look a lot different.
The writers strike — Hollywood scribes are keeping their pens down for fairer contracts as the inequity from streaming between studios and writers grows — has pushed new seasons of The CW's scripted series to midseason, meaning All American and 61st Street, which were due to air on Mondays, will now be held until midseason. The comedy block made up of imports from Canada and Europe will now air on Mondays, with Inside the NFL (which makes the mind-boggling move from HBO to Showtime to Paramount+ and now The CW) and German limited series The Swarm sliding over to Tuesday nights.
Here are the premiere dates for The CW's fall 2023 season:
Tuesday, Sept. 5
8 p.m.: Inside the NFL — Season 46 premiere
9 p.m.: The Swarm — Series premiere
Wednesday, Oct. 4
8 p.m.: Sullivan's Crossing — U.S. series premiere
9 p.m: The Spencer Sisters — U.S. series premiere
Thursday, Oct. 12
8 p.m.: Fboy Island — Season 3 premiere
Monday, Oct. 16
8 p.m.: Son of a Critch — U.S. series premiere
8:30 p.m.: Run the Burbs — U.S. series premiere
9 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything — U.S. series premiere
9:30 p.m.: Everyone Else Burns — U.S. series premiere
Friday, Oct. 20
8 p.m.: Penn & Tell: Fool Us - Season 10 premiere
Saturday, Oct. 28
8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion — Season 10 premiere
8:30 p.m.: Masters of Illusion — New episode
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals — Season 4 premiere
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals — New episode
Tuesday, Nov. 14
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? — Season 12 premiere
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? — New episode
