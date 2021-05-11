Philo vs. Hulu + Live TV: Which Live TV Streaming Service is Better?

If you want a good value Philo If you want local channels and original content Hulu Live TV Only $25 per month More than 60 channels Unlimited DVR Award-winning original content 50 hours of DVR Local news channels

Hulu + Live TVHulu and Philo are two popular streaming services for people who want live TV content without needing cable. While both offer live TV and on-demand content, there are several differences.

Hulu + Live TV is popular among viewers who want a hybrid of original streaming content and live television. It offers plenty of original movies and TV shows on demand, plus live TV. It also has premium channels as add-ons.

Philo, on the other hand, is a more basic streaming service. It has a budget-friendly price, but fewer channels and less content to choose from. However, it's the right option for many people.

Below, we'll compare both streaming services so you can decide which one is right for you.

Compare Philo vs. Hulu with Live TV plans

Philo Hulu + Live TV Monthly price $25 $65* Free trial length 7 days 7 days Number of channels 63 65+ Number of simultaneous streams 3 2 Cloud DVR storage Unlimited 50 hours Offline viewing No Yes Ad-free option No Yes

* Price will increase to $70/mo. on 12/21/21.

Which streaming service is right for you?

While Philo and Hulu with Live TV both have their pros, they also both have their cons. Philo is the way to go if you're on a budget and you want a mix of channels that includes entertainment and world news. Hulu Live TV is a better option for those looking for live TV and original TV shows and movies. Learn more about how they compare when you keep reading.

User Experiences Compared

Philo

Philo has an app for use on your iOS or Android phone or tablet. This makes it easy to watch Philo when you're not home (or if you're just not around your TV). Although Philo doesn't offer offline viewing, you can stream live TV as long as you have an internet connection. To watch Philo on your computer, though, you just need a browser. Philo is also available on a number of streaming devices, including smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's not, however, available on popular gaming consoles like Xbox or PlayStation.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu also has an app you can download for your phone or tablet for easy viewing on the go. Plus, since Hulu offers offline viewing -- meaning you can download some of your favorite on-demand titles -- you can stream these shows even when you're not connected to the internet. This is perfect if you're about to hop onto a plane or will be somewhere without an internet connection. To watch Hulu + Live TV on your computer, simply login via your browser. Hulu + Live TV is widely supported by streaming devices, like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Apple and Android devices, and smart TVs.

Personalization Options Compared

Philo

With Philo, you can save your favorite shows, both while watching and not watching. However, shows saved on Philo's cloud DVR are only available for 30 days. Philo also does not have parental control options, so if you're concerned about someone in the house watching things they shouldn't, you need to either monitor them yourself or trust they'll do what they're told. You can make up to 10 user profiles, which means you can monitor what your kids are watching. Additionally, Philo offers show recommendations for each profile based on the shows previously watched.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu allows you to flag shows you like into a watch list so they'll be easy to access later on. It also provides recommendations based on your viewing history. Additionally, you can create six profiles so you can be sure no one in the house interferes with your viewing algorithm (and vice versa). Parents can even set up a special profile designed for kids that will only filter in content Hulu deems family-friendly.

Extras Compared

Philo

Philo offers an Epix package for $6 per month for extra movie channels.

A Starz add-on is available for $9 per month and will give you original content and plenty of movies.

The Movies & More add on provides five additional channels for $3 per month.

Hulu with Live TV

Add premium entertainment channels like HBO Max for $15, Starz for $9, Showtime for $11, or Cinemax for $10 per month.

The Entertainment add-on, for $8 per month, includes 16 additional channels, like the Cooking Channel, Destination America, DIY, MTV Classic, and Nick Toons.

Sports fans will love the Sports add-on, which, at $10 per month, has six additional channels, including NFL RedZone.

The Español add-on offers seven Spanish language channels for an extra $5 per month.

ESPN+ is available for $6 $7 per month for extra sports content.

If you need more than two simultaneous viewing screens, you can add Unlimited Screens for $10 per month, allowing you to watch Hulu + Live TV across as many screens as you want.

Upgrade to 200 hours of DVR space for $10 a month if you're finding the 50 hours to not be enough.

In addition to giving customers more add-ons than Philo -- including premium channels like HBO Max, Showtime, and Cinemax -- Hulu also has a library of on-demand content in addition to its live TV channels. You'll get TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more in both original content form and from popular channels and studios.

Hulu's original content spans genres and even includes award-winning titles like Nomadland and The Act. If you can't find something to watch on live TV, you'll almost certainly find something in Hulu's catalog of content.

Disadvantages Compared



Philo

There are a few significant disadvantages to Philo. The first is that it doesn't offer local channels or much in the way of sports. That means you won't easily be able to watch your local teams or news. Another drawback of Philo is that it cannot be streamed on popular gaming consoles, including PlayStation and Xbox.

Hulu with Live TV

There aren't many drawbacks to Hulu + Live TV. It's a well-rounded streaming service with plenty of channels -- including local ones -- and a library of original content and popular movies and TV shows. While Hulu likes to remain quiet on exactly how many titles are available on the app, it does advertise that you can watch thousands of movies and TV shows, and that should keep you busy for a while.

When directly comparing Philo and Hulu + Live TV, though, the drawback with Hulu is the price. At $65 per month (increasing to $70 per month on December 21), it's significantly more expensive than Philo. When you figure in how much more you're getting for that money, though, the price doesn't actually seem too bad.

Our Final Take

When comparing Hulu vs Philo, if you're on a budget and don't care about having local channels or sports, Philo is the option for you. It's a basic live TV option that provides many popular channels for a nice variety, plus you get an unlimited DVR (though the content expires after 30 days). However, if you're looking for something a little more robust that will include local channels, sports, and a larger library of on-demand content, consider Hulu + Live TV.

Both streaming services often offer free trials before committing to a paid plan. Both Hulu + Live TV and Philo offer a seven-day free trial.