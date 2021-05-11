Philo vs. Hulu + Live TV: Which Live TV Streaming Service is Better?

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Philo and Hulu + Live TV are two of the most popular live TV streamers out right now. Read on to find out what makes each of them top contenders for cord-cutters everywhere.
|If you want a good value Philo
|If you want local channels and original content Hulu Live TV
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Hulu + Live TVHulu and Philo are two popular streaming services for people who want live TV content without needing cable. While both offer live TV and on-demand content, there are several differences.
Hulu + Live TV is popular among viewers who want a hybrid of original streaming content and live television. It offers plenty of original movies and TV shows on demand, plus live TV. It also has premium channels as add-ons.
Philo, on the other hand, is a more basic streaming service. It has a budget-friendly price, but fewer channels and less content to choose from. However, it's the right option for many people.
Below, we'll compare both streaming services so you can decide which one is right for you.
|Philo
|Hulu + Live TV
|Monthly price
|$25
|$65*
|Free trial length
|7 days
|7 days
|Number of channels
|63
|65+
|Number of simultaneous streams
|3
|2
|Cloud DVR storage
|Unlimited
|50 hours
|Offline viewing
|No
|Yes
|Ad-free option
|No
|Yes
* Price will increase to $70/mo. on 12/21/21.
While Philo and Hulu with Live TV both have their pros, they also both have their cons. Philo is the way to go if you're on a budget and you want a mix of channels that includes entertainment and world news. Hulu Live TV is a better option for those looking for live TV and original TV shows and movies. Learn more about how they compare when you keep reading.
Philo has an app for use on your iOS or Android phone or tablet. This makes it easy to watch Philo when you're not home (or if you're just not around your TV). Although Philo doesn't offer offline viewing, you can stream live TV as long as you have an internet connection. To watch Philo on your computer, though, you just need a browser. Philo is also available on a number of streaming devices, including smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's not, however, available on popular gaming consoles like Xbox or PlayStation.
Hulu also has an app you can download for your phone or tablet for easy viewing on the go. Plus, since Hulu offers offline viewing -- meaning you can download some of your favorite on-demand titles -- you can stream these shows even when you're not connected to the internet. This is perfect if you're about to hop onto a plane or will be somewhere without an internet connection. To watch Hulu + Live TV on your computer, simply login via your browser. Hulu + Live TV is widely supported by streaming devices, like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Apple and Android devices, and smart TVs.
With Philo, you can save your favorite shows, both while watching and not watching. However, shows saved on Philo's cloud DVR are only available for 30 days. Philo also does not have parental control options, so if you're concerned about someone in the house watching things they shouldn't, you need to either monitor them yourself or trust they'll do what they're told. You can make up to 10 user profiles, which means you can monitor what your kids are watching. Additionally, Philo offers show recommendations for each profile based on the shows previously watched.
Hulu allows you to flag shows you like into a watch list so they'll be easy to access later on. It also provides recommendations based on your viewing history. Additionally, you can create six profiles so you can be sure no one in the house interferes with your viewing algorithm (and vice versa). Parents can even set up a special profile designed for kids that will only filter in content Hulu deems family-friendly.
In addition to giving customers more add-ons than Philo -- including premium channels like HBO Max, Showtime, and Cinemax -- Hulu also has a library of on-demand content in addition to its live TV channels. You'll get TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more in both original content form and from popular channels and studios.
Hulu's original content spans genres and even includes award-winning titles like Nomadland and The Act. If you can't find something to watch on live TV, you'll almost certainly find something in Hulu's catalog of content.
There are a few significant disadvantages to Philo. The first is that it doesn't offer local channels or much in the way of sports. That means you won't easily be able to watch your local teams or news. Another drawback of Philo is that it cannot be streamed on popular gaming consoles, including PlayStation and Xbox.
There aren't many drawbacks to Hulu + Live TV. It's a well-rounded streaming service with plenty of channels -- including local ones -- and a library of original content and popular movies and TV shows. While Hulu likes to remain quiet on exactly how many titles are available on the app, it does advertise that you can watch thousands of movies and TV shows, and that should keep you busy for a while.
When directly comparing Philo and Hulu + Live TV, though, the drawback with Hulu is the price. At $65 per month (increasing to $70 per month on December 21), it's significantly more expensive than Philo. When you figure in how much more you're getting for that money, though, the price doesn't actually seem too bad.
When comparing Hulu vs Philo, if you're on a budget and don't care about having local channels or sports, Philo is the option for you. It's a basic live TV option that provides many popular channels for a nice variety, plus you get an unlimited DVR (though the content expires after 30 days). However, if you're looking for something a little more robust that will include local channels, sports, and a larger library of on-demand content, consider Hulu + Live TV.
Both streaming services often offer free trials before committing to a paid plan. Both Hulu + Live TV and Philo offer a seven-day free trial.