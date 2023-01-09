Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 9

Christian Bale and Harry Melling, The Pale Blue Eye Scott Garfield/Netflix

Glass Onion had a good run, but it's no longer the No. 1 movie on Netflix. Over the weekend, the mystery hit was unseated by another mystery film, the Christian Bale-led period piece The Pale Blue Eye, in which he plays a fictional detective investigating a string of murders with the help of Edgar Allan Poe. Meanwhile, the No. 1 TV show is Ginny & Georgia, the popular young adult dramedy Taylor Swift fans hate.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Vinland Saga Season 2: Season premiere of a viking-themed anime that will release weekly on Mondays until June.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Raymond Ablack and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It's an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists

Is it good?: It's a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Survival, shows with a lot of episodes

Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others (the final one just got added to Netflix)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Medical dramas, getting one's tears jerked

Is it good?: Not really, but it knows what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Melodramatic reenactments, notorious thieves

Is it good?: Those reenactments are pretty ridiculous, but it's a fascinating story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



7. Woman of the Dead

For fans of: Supernatural revenge thrillers, Austrian TV

Is it good?: It's pretty cool

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Rom-coms by the numbers, American idiocy

Is it good?: It's not very good, but you'll click "watch next episode" anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Noah Centineo, the CIA

Is it good?: Absolutely not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Netflix

For fans of: Gloom, Edgar Allan Poe

Is it good?: Reviews have been underwhelming

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: When Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence put on prosthetic makeup

Is it good?: It's pretty underrated

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: That big ol' ape

Is it good?: It's everything Peter Jackson does best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it's fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Crappy straight-to-VOD Bruce Willis thrillers

Is it good?: No, these movies are sad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Good girls gone bad, summer lovin'

Is it good?: It's a classic!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Adam Sandler, prison, football

Is it good?: It's just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Cedric the Entertainer

Is it good?: It's very funny

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Robots in disguise

Is it good?: Nope! But no one cares.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Jan. 9

