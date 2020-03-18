Is Lucifer actually coming to an end, or is the Fox turned Netflix drama in for another surprise save? Back in June of 2019, Netflix renewed Lucifer for a fifth and final season, much to the disappointment of Lucifans, but now, that decision may get overturned before Season 5 has even premiered!

Lucifer fans are no strangers to this back-and-forth game, since this actually isn't the first time they thought the show was ending. Lucifer originally aired on Fox and was canceled after its third season in 2018. Not long after, Netflix swooped in to save the show, giving it a Season 4 on the streaming site. However, only a month after the fourth season premiered, Netflix announced plans to end the series with Season 5.

You just can't keep a good devil down, though! Back in February, TVLine reported that Netflix had decided it wasn't yet ready to part ways with Lucifer after all and that the streaming service had entered into talks with Warner Bros. to extend the show another season. Netflix's rumored interest in keeping Lucifer around was great, but we weren't getting our hopes up just yet — that is, until news broke that Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson were also willing to stay on board for a potential Season 6. They have reportedly signed new deals with Warner Bros. that would keep them on for another season.

Not long after the reports of Modrovich and Henderson's extended deals, series lead Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer Morningstar himself, was said to have finalized an extension of his own contract in anticipation of a possible pick-up. At this point, things seem to be snowballing in favor of a Season 6 renewal, and it's beginning to look much more likely that Lucifer will enjoy a third chance at life.

While we wait for official news to come in, one way or another, there are a few factors to consider when weighing whether Season 6 would be a good move for the series. While Tom Ellis has reportedly signed back on for another year, there's currently no word on whether co-star Lauren German or the rest of the cast members would stay on for another season. In addition to Ellis and German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt are all currently series regulars, and it's fair to say that over the years they've all become pretty integral to the DNA of the series. While some of them may have existing contracts that would carry them through Season 6, not all of them are guaranteed to return.

Tom Ellis and Lauren German, Lucifer Photo: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

If any of them decide to pass on the offer of a Season 6, that could be a deal breaker for some fans. After all, Chloe Decker's (German) slow-burn romance with Lucifer was just starting to pay off in the Season 4 finale. We're all endlessly curious to see how it plays out in the upcoming fifth season, but what fans absolutely don't want to see is her departure from the show, especially if it means leaving Lucifer behind to carry on without her.

Of course, there is currently no evidence suggesting that any of the aforementioned cast members wouldn't be willing or able to return for a sixth season, but Lucifer fans have been put through enough not to take anything for granted.

Probably the biggest bit of good news in all of this — besides the potential renewal itself — is that production on Season 5 is still underway as these negotiations are reportedly taking place. That means that if the show is renewed but not all the actors agree to return, the writers will have time to craft endings for any characters who won't appear in the potential sixth season. After all, nothing is worse than showing up for a new season and having to hear some vague explanation for why we won't be seeing a fan-favorite character ever again.

The last factor to consider in this whole ordeal is the fact that the fifth season was likely crafted to be the final one. We don't yet know where the story is heading in Season 5, but we can only expect that the showrunners had started to pivot each character's storyline towards its final destination point. If Season 5 ends with a beautiful finale that pays tribute to the show's themes, the character's journeys, and the devoted fandom that made it all happen, wouldn't it feel just a little bit off to pick back up with Season 6 like we hadn't just watched what was supposed to be the end of the road?

That's not to say that this can't be done. One only has to look at Supernatural, which creator Eric Kripke intended to only run for five seasons, to see that what might have originally been intended as a series finale may, in the long run, prove to only be the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one. And who knows, maybe this is a sign that Lucifer is also destined to run another 10 seasons!

But if Season 5 does prove to be Lucifer's last, we still have a lot to look forward to, including a musical episode, a noir episode set in a 1940s alternate universe, and the introduction of God himself!

At this point, we won't know until we know whether Netflix and Warner Bros. will actually be able to make Season 6 happen, and let's be real, we love Lucifer enough to forgive them for putting us through the cancellation wringer twice, no matter how this thing pans out.

Are you hoping Netflix renews Lucifer for a Season 6?

The first four seasons of Lucifer are currently streaming on Netflix.