How Watch NFL Games on Thanksgiving Day Live Without Cable

This Thanksgiving, fans across the country will be celebrating food, family, and football when the NFL kicks off with a full slate of holiday matchups. Since 1920, NFL games have been played on the holiday, with the Detroit Lions hosting a game becoming a staple in 1934, while the Dallas Cowboys have hosted a game since 1966. The tradition continues this year with 5-teams that are currently in the playoff picture and a Lions team that is trying to turn their season around.

When to Watch & What to Know

NFL Thanksgiving Day Schedule Date Game Time (ET) TV Location Thursday, November 24 Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM CBS Ford Field, Detroit, MI

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM FOX AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM NBC U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Buffalo Bills at Detriot Lions

Time and Channel: 12:30 p.m. ET - CBS

After a Week 10 win at Ford Field, Josh Allen, and the 7-3 Bills are looking to win back-to-back games at the home of the Lions. The Bills Week 10 game against the Browns was relocated to Detroit due to inclement weather in Buffalo, which featured thundersnow and the Bills stampeded to a 31-23 win. They're currently in second place in the AFC East and would have the 5th seed in the conference if the playoffs started today. The Bills are 5-4-1 in Turkey Day appearances with their most recent game coming in 2021.

After beginning the season 1-6, the Lions are trying to turn their season around after winning their last 3-games with their most recent win, a 31-18 victory over the New York Giants. Jared Goff and the 4-6 Lions are 2-3 at home but have outscored their opponents 77 to 57 during their streak. With 82 games played on Thanksgiving Day, the most of any team, the Lions are 37-43-2 and haven't won on the holiday since 2016 when they defeated the Vikings, 16-13.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Time and Channel: 4:30 p.m. ET - FOX

Saquon Barkley and the 7-3 New York Giants travel to Jerry World to take on Dak Prescott and the 7-3 Cowboys in an NFC East divisional matchup. The Giants are coming off an embarrassing loss against the Lions but they're 3-1 on the road. Over 15 appearances on Thanksgiving, the G-men are 7-5-3, with their last appearance coming in 2017. They are on the losing side in the Giants-Cowboys rivalry, with Dallas winning the all-time series 72-47-2.

At 7-3, the Cowboys are coming off a dominating 40-3 road win against the Vikings heading into Thursday's contest. With a 4-1 record at home, the Cowboys are looking to expand their divisional lead over Big Blue with a win. America's Team has hosted a game on Thanksgiving since 1966 (except in 1975 and 1977), with a 31-22-1 record on the holiday. The last victory for Big D on Turkey Day came in 2018 against Washington.

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

Time and Channel: 8:20 p.m. ET - NBC

After getting blowout by the Cowboys in Week 10, the 8-2 Vikings are hosting a Bill Belichick-led 6-4 Patriots team to cap off Thanksgiving night. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has historically struggled in national games with a career record of 11-18. The Vikings QB is 3-4 on Thursdays and is coming off one of the worst games of his career. As a team, the Vikings are 6-2 on Thanksgiving with their last appearance coming in 2017, in which they defeated the Lions, 30-23. in the NFC, they're in second place and a game behind the Eagles for the top seed if the playoffs started today; however, the Eagles own the tiebreaker.

With a 3-2 record on Thanksgiving, the 6-4 Patriots are returning on the holiday for the first time since 2012. They've won 5 of their last 6 games and are currently on a 3-game winning streak. The AFC East is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, and the Patriots are in third place in the division, which is good enough for the 6th seed in the conference if the playoffs began today. A win and Bills loss could make things interesting as both teams try to catch up with the first-place Dolphins.

Find out how to watch all of the NFL games live on Thanksgiving Day, below.

How to Watch 2022 NFL Regular Season Games Live

During the regular season, NFL games will air on various networks, which most fans can watch on their favorite streaming service. Some games will air nationally on NFL Network, ESPN, FOX, CBS, and Prime Video. Check out the chart below to see if your streaming service carries live NFL games.

NFL Regular Season Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ NFL Network

✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

*in select locations

