How to Watch NFL Week 17 Games Live Without Cable

Week 17 has arrived, and the NFL will kick off New Year's Day with a full slate of games that will be highlighted by a supreme AFC matchup when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit the Jungle to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Check out the full schedule of NFL games, below.

When to Watch

NFL Week 17 Schedule Date Game Time (ET) TV Location Thursday, December 29 Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans 8:15 PM PRIME VIDEO Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Sunday, January 1 Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX FedExField, Landover, MD

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM FOX Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Monday, January 2 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 PM ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH



How to Watch 2022 NFL Regular Season Games Live



During the regular season, NFL games will air on various networks, which most fans can watch on their favorite streaming service. Some games will air nationally on NFL Network, ESPN, FOX, CBS, and Prime Video. Check out the chart below to see if your streaming service carries live NFL games.

NFL Regular Season Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ NFL Network

✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

*in select locations

Watch NFL Games Live for Free

Catch live regular season games on FOX, NBC, CBS, and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NFL Games Live on NFL+

Throughout the season, NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market preseason games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22







Watch NFL Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live NFL games throughout the regular season on FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.







Watch NFL Games Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.







Watch NFL Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.







Watch NFL Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NFL games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live NFL games on FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network for only $55 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.







Watch NFL Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.







Watch NFL Games Live on Prime Video

Prime subscribers can watch Thursday Night Football live, hit shows, and thousands of movies on Amazon Prime Video. For $14.99 per month or $139 per year, you can unlock everything Amazon offers with an Amazon Prime Membership, which includes free same-day, one-day, or two-day shipping, Prime Music, Prime Video, and much more. Eligible subscribers can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

Prime Video is also available as a standalone service for non-Prime members, so you can watch live NFL games and stream all the content available on the streamer for only $8.99 per month and it comes with a 30-day free trial for eligible subscribers.







Watch NFL Games Live on Peacock

Subscribers to Peacock can stream live NFL games throughout the season. The service will be home to weekly Sunday Night Football which fans can stream for throughout the season live with a Peacock Premium subscription for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

For a limited time, new subscribers can save 60% on Peacock Premium and get the service for $1.99/month for 12 mos.* or annually for $19.99/year.*



*for the first year.





Watch NFL Games Live on Paramount+



Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch live NFL games on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy live NFL games and Paramount+ without ads.



Watching Out Of Network



While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.

ExpressVPN is our current recommended VPN for streamers who want a reliable and safe VPN, and ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.



How to Watch Nationally Broadcasted NFL Games Live



Throughout the regular season, fans will be able to stream live primetime nationally broadcasted games on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday nights with a few games on Saturdays. Check out our full guides, below.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.