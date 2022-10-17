How to Watch NBA Opening Night Games Live on October 18

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The 2022-23 NBA regular season tips off on Tuesday night on TNT. Here's how to watch
Basketball is back. TNT will be the home of Tuesday's Opening Night doubleheader to tip off the 2022-23 NBA regular season.
Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers travel to TD Garden to take on Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and the Celtics in the early game. Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors welcome LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers to the Chase Center for a late-game matchup.
Find out how to watch NBA Opening Night on TNT, below.
TNT will air 65 games during the 2022-23 NBA regular season, including a doubleheader on opening night. Fans will be able to stream all of the intense moments, thunderous dunks, long-range threes, and game-winning shots on the hardwood from anywhere on their favorite devices by subscribing to the following streaming services.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|TNT
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is one way to watch all of 2022-23 NBA season on TNT. The streaming service includes over 75 channels, unlimited DVR, and The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, and ESPN+.
For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live NBA games on TNT and over 75 channels. Record your favorite shows ad games with unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.
For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Orange or Sling Blue can watch live NBA games on TNT, and over 30, or 40 live channels, respectively. Both plans include 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on TNT for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
Check out the full 2022-23 NBA on TNT Broadcast Schedule, below.
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Where to Watch
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
|3:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Washington vs. Atlanta Hawks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
|10 p.m.
|TNT
|Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|8 p.m.
|TNT
|Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
|10 p.m.
|TNT
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.