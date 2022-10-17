How to Watch NBA Opening Night Games Live on October 18

Basketball is back. TNT will be the home of Tuesday's Opening Night doubleheader to tip off the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers travel to TD Garden to take on Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and the Celtics in the early game. Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors welcome LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers to the Chase Center for a late-game matchup.

Find out how to watch NBA Opening Night on TNT, below.

When to Watch - Tuesday, October 18

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

How to Watch NBA Games on TNT Live

TNT will air 65 games during the 2022-23 NBA regular season, including a doubleheader on opening night. Fans will be able to stream all of the intense moments, thunderous dunks, long-range threes, and game-winning shots on the hardwood from anywhere on their favorite devices by subscribing to the following streaming services.

Where to Stream NBA Games on TNT

Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on Hulu + Live TV



For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is one way to watch all of 2022-23 NBA season on TNT. The streaming service includes over 75 channels, unlimited DVR, and The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, and ESPN+.



Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on DIRECTV STREAM



For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live NBA games on TNT and over 75 channels. Record your favorite shows ad games with unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.



Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on Sling TV



For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Orange or Sling Blue can watch live NBA games on TNT, and over 30, or 40 live channels, respectively. Both plans include 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.



Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on TNT for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Check out the full 2022-23 NBA on TNT Broadcast Schedule, below.

2022-23 NBA on TNT Schedule Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. TNT Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors 10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m. TNT LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. TNT Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 p.m. TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. TNT Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City 7:30 p.m. TNT Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. TNT New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies 7:30 p.m. TNT New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz 10 p.m. TNT Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m. TNT Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m. TNT LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. TNT Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. TNT Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m. TNT Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. TNT Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks 7:30 p.m. TNT Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. TNT Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m. TNT LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. TNT Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m. TNT Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors 10 p.m. TNT Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m. TNT Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. TNT Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks 3:30 p.m. TNT Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies 6 p.m. TNT Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m. TNT Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers 10 p.m. TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. TNT Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. TNT Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat 7:30 p.m. TNT LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. TNT Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets 7:30 p.m. TNT Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. TNT Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks 7:30 p.m. TNT New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. TNT Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. TNT LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks 10 p.m. TNT Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 p.m. TNT Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. TNT Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m. TNT Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. TNT Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m. TNT Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers 10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls 7:30 p.m. TNT LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. TNT Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m. TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. TNT Washington vs. Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. TNT Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers 10 p.m. TNT Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m. TNT LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors 10 p.m. TNT Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 7:30 p.m. TNT Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m. TNT Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m. TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies 10 p.m. TNT Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors 7:30 p.m. TNT New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors 10 p.m. TNT Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m. TNT New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. TNT Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers 8 p.m. TNT Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m. TNT Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m. TNT

Other Ways to Watch Live NBA Games

