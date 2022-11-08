How to Watch NBA League Pass

The NBA season is underway and fans can stream live out-of-market games between their favorite teams like never before with NBA League Pass. For the 2022-23 regular season, the NBA has slashed prices for each League Pass plan. League Pass gives fans the power to watch LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and more, live with ease.

Find out how to subscribe and watch every shot during the season with NBA League Pass, below.

What is Included with NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass comes in 3 different plans that maximize the experience for each and every NBA fan. From the casuals to the hardcores, the versatility offered by League Pass makes watching games on the hardwood simple and convenient. With any League Pass plan, fans can watch out-of-market games, 24/7 coverage via NBA TV live stream, original shows, classic games, and download games for offline viewing. Each plan offers a 7-day free trial. Below is a breakdown of the plans if you subscribe directly through the NBA.

Team Pass

With Team Pass, subscribers can watch every game of a single out-of-market team, including playoff games. Fans will also be able to view every feed (Home, Away, Mobile View), plus additional languages and camera angles. Subscribers are able to join friends, fans, and family in watching the game by creating a watch party.

Price: $89.99/season or $13.99/mo.

League Pass

League Pass is the most popular plan, which gives fans access to hundreds of out-of-market games with commercials on one device at a time. The plan offers alternate broadcasts and streaming options such as NBA Strategy Stream and HooperVision.

Price: $99.99/season, or $14.99/mo.

League Pass Premium

Perfect for hardcore fans, this plan also gives access to hundreds of out-of-market games without commercial interruption and streaming capabilities on multiple devices at the same time. Premium includes all of the benefits of the NBA League Pass plan.

Price: $129.99/season, or $19.99/mo.

Blackout Restrictions

NBA League Pass is subject to the NBA's blackout restrictions. Games that aren't available on League Pass are available to watch on a team's in-market regional sports network, or on a national TV network such as ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV.

Blackouts are specific to your current location. League Pass uses your IP address, location services, or zip code to determine your location and which teams are covered in your area.

Subscribers to League Pass can watch blacked-out games on-demand in the NBA League Pass archive. National games are available in the archive three hours after they're broadcasted and local games are available 3 days after they have aired.

Other Ways to Subscribe to NBA League Pass

Watch NBA League Pass Premium on DIRECTV STREAM

For an additional $19.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can add an NBA League Pass Premium subscription to their plan and get up to 40 live out-of-market games a week. A DIRECTV STREAM subscription includes unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.



Watch NBA League Pass on Sling TV



For an additional $14.99/mo., subscribers to a Sling base plan can add an NBA League Pass subscription to their plan to watch live out-of-market games. A Sling subscription includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and highlights.



Watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live out-of-market games with NBA League Pass for an additional $99 for the season or $14.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch NBA League Pass with Prime Video

After a 7-day free trial, Prime subscribers can add the NBA League Pass channel to Prime Video and watch live out-of-market games for $14.99/mo. or $99/year.

Other Ways to Watch the NBA