How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder Games Live in 2022

The 2022/2023 NBA season is here and we're letting you know how to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder live without cable, using a live TV streaming service. How you'll watch games depends on where you live. If you live in-market for the Oklahoma City Thunder, games will typically air on Bally Sports Oklahoma, the regional sports network for the Thunder.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder Games Live

The chart below shows how to stream Bally Sports Oklahoma, along with ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT for nationally televised games.

How to Stream Oklahoma City Thunder Channels DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports Oklahoma ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔* ✔* ✔* ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

*requires a plan upgrade or add-on

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. To watch NBA TV and Bally Sports Oklahoma with DIRECTV STREAM, you'll need to upgrade to the Choice package for $89.99 per month.

The DIRECTV STREAM Choice package includes over 90 channels in its lineup. Sports fans will have access to TNT, TBS, USA, ESPN, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and more. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and subscribers can watch on an unlimited number of screens. DIRECTV STREAM has a 5 day free trial.

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder Games Live on fuboTV

With fuboTV, a sports-focused streaming service, you can sign up for the $69.99 per month Pro plan to get access to ABC, ESPN, and the option to add NBA TV for $11 more per month.

You'll also get MLB Network, Fox Soccer Plus, Fight Network, and more, plus an optional Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month for more sports content between NFL games. The Pro plan includes over 100 channels, unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space.

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, you can watch NBA games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT for $69.99 per month with the base plan.

Hulu + Live TV has over 75 channels in its lineup. There's also an option to get even more channels with the sports add-on for $9.99 per month. Hulu + Live has unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder Games Live on Sling TV

With Sling TV, you'll be able to watch nationally televised games on ESPN and TNT with a Sling Orange subscription for $40 per month. Add NBA TV with the Sports add-on for an extra $11 per month.

Sling comes with 50 hours of DVR storage and with Sling Orange + Sling Blue, you'll be able to watch on u to 4 screens simultaneously.

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder Games Live on YouTube TV

With YouTube TV, you'll get access to ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV with the base package for $65.

The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you'll never miss a game.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder Games Out-of-Market

If you're outside of the Thunder TV market, you'll still be able to watch games. With an NBA League Pass subscription, you'll get access to out-of-market live broadcasts of NBA games.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.