How to Watch 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Games Live on TNT Without Cable

The 2022-23 NBA regular season will tip-off on Tuesday, October 18 on TNT. The network will air 65 games throughout the season. Here's how to watch

Raymond McCain

For the 39th consecutive year, Turner Sports will broadcast live NBA games when the 2022-23 regular season tips off on TNT. 

On Opening Night, TNT will air an electric doubleheader featuring an Eastern Conference showdown between Jayson Tatum and the defending conference champion Boston Celtics hosting their division rivals, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1. The highlight of the night will directly follow in the Western Conference when Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors welcome LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to the Chase Center.

During Opening Week, TNT will also feature another appearance by Embiid's 76ers and LeBron's Lakers,  2-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the LA Clippers. The future of the league will be spotlighted during the second week when Luka Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Big Easy to take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Schedule Highlights

Below are some of the highlights of the NBA on TNT and you can see the full schedule at the bottom of the page.

  • TNT will televise doubleheaders on 18 Tuesdays, 13 Thursdays and MLK Monday
  • NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend from Salt Lake City, Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day doubleheader (Monday, January 16): Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET and Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns at 6:00 p.m. ET
  • LeBron returns to Cleveland & Joker vs. Luka (Tuesday, December 6): Lakers at Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET and Mavericks at Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET
  • NBA Rivals Week: 2022 ECF Rematch between the Heat and Celtics on Tuesday, January 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Battle of La (Clippers at Lakers) at 10:00 p.m. ET.  Ball Brothers duel it out on Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET when Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls visit LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, followed by a 2022 WCSF rematch between Doncic's Mavericks and Devin Booker and the Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET.
  • 2022 Western Conference Semifinals Rematch: On Thursday, March 9, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

Find out how to watch live NBA games on TNT, below.

How to Watch NBA Games on TNT Live

TNT will air 65 games during the 2022-23 NBA regular season, including a doubleheader on opening night. Fans will be able to stream all of the intense moments, thunderous dunks, long-range threes, and game-winning shots on the hardwood from anywhere on their favorite devices by subscribing to the following streaming services.

Where to Stream NBA Games on TNT


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
TNT

Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is one way to watch all of 2022-23 NBA season on TNT. The streaming service includes over 75 channels, unlimited DVR, and The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, and ESPN+.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV


Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on DIRECTV STREAM

For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live NBA games on TNT and over 75 channels. Record your favorite shows ad games with unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. 

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on Sling TV

For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Orange or Sling Blue can watch live NBA games on TNT, and over 30, or 40 live channels, respectively. Both plans include 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.

Watch on Sling TV


Watch NBA Games on TNT Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on TNT for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Check out the full 2022-23 NBA on TNT Broadcast Schedule, below.

2022-23 NBA on TNT Schedule

Matchup Time (ET)Where to Watch
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m.TNT
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors 10 p.m.TNT
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m.TNT
LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m.TNT
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 p.m.TNT
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m.TNT
Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City 7:30 p.m.TNT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m.TNT
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies 7:30 p.m.TNT
New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz 10 p.m.TNT
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m.TNT
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m.TNT
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m.TNT
LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m.TNT
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 p.m.TNT
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m.TNT
Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m.TNT
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m.TNT
Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks 7:30 p.m.TNT
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m.TNT
Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m.TNT
LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m.TNT
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m.TNT
Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors 10 p.m.TNT
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m.TNT
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m.TNT
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks 3:30 p.m.TNT
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies 6 p.m.TNT
Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m.TNT
Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers 10 p.m.TNT
Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m.TNT
Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m.TNT
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat 7:30 p.m.TNT
LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m.TNT
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets 7:30 p.m.TNT
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m.TNT
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks 7:30 p.m.TNT
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m.TNT
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 p.m.TNT
LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks 10 p.m.TNT
Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 p.m.TNT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m.TNT
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m.TNT
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m.TNT
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m.TNT
Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers 10 p.m.TNT
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls 7:30 p.m.TNT
LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m.TNT
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m.TNT
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m.TNT
Washington vs. Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m.TNT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers 10 p.m.TNT
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks 7:30 p.m.TNT
LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors 10 p.m.TNT
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 7:30 p.m.TNT
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers 10 p.m.TNT
Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m.TNT
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies 10 p.m.TNT
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors 7:30 p.m.TNT
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors 10 p.m.TNT
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m.TNT
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m.TNT
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers 8 p.m.TNT
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 p.m.TNT
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns 10 p.m.TNT

Other Ways to Watch Live NBA Games

