X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

How to Watch 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Games Live on ESPN & ABC Without Cable

ABC and ESPN will be home to 100 games throughout the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Here's how to watch

Raymond McCain

The 2022-23 NBA season will tip off on ESPN on Wednesday, October 19 with a doubleheader featuring the New York Knicks visiting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the early game, which will be followed by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns welcoming Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to the Valley.

ESPN's opening week coverage will continue on Friday, October 21 when Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics travel to South Florida to take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch in the first game of a doubleheader. The drama on the hardwood will continue as the reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry and the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors welcome the reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to the Chase Center for the nightcap.

Check out highlights of the season, below.

Schedule highlights: 

  • 18 appearances by the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry
  • 16 appearances by the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum
  • 16 appearances by the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James
  • 14 appearances each by the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić and the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant to make first Christmas Day appearance in franchise history and 11 overall appearances
  • NBA Playoffs rematches on Christmas Day: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics; Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

Find out how to watch the 2022-23 NBA regular season on ESPN and ABC, below.

How to Watch 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Games Live on ESPN and ABC

Most streaming services carry ABC and ESPN so fans will have plenty of choices to watch each game during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Where to Stream ESPN & ABC


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
ABC
ESPN

Watch NBA Games Live for Free

Catch live regular season games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NBA Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch NBA Games Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, and ABC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch on fuboTV


Watch NBA Games Live on Hulu + Live TV 

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, and ESPN. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV


Watch NBA Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange subscription, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN for only $50 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.

Watch on Sling TV


Watch NBA Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC and ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

2022-23 NBA on ESPN & ABC Schedule

NBA Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC

Time (ET) GameWhere to Watch
12 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York KnicksESPN
2:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas MavericksABC, ESPN
5 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston CelticsABC, ESPN
8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State WarriorsABC, ESPN
10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver NuggetsESPN

NBA on ESPN Schedule

Date Time (ET)Game
Wed, Oct. 19 7:30 p.m.New York Knicks* vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Wed, Oct. 19 10 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns*
Fri, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m.Boston Celtics* vs. Miami Heat
Fri, Oct. 21 10 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Oct. 26 7:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Wed, Oct. 26 10 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
Fri, Oct. 28 7:30 p.m.Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
Fri, Oct. 28 10 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
Wed, Nov. 2 7:30 p.m.Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
Wed, Nov. 2 10 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Fri, Nov. 4 7:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls* vs. Boston Celtics
Fri, Nov. 4 10 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Wed, Nov. 9 7:30 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Wed, Nov. 9 10 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
Fri, Nov. 11 9:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies
Wed, Nov. 16 7:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
Wed, Nov. 16 10 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
Fri, Nov. 18 7:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Nov. 18 10 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Nov. 23 7:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
Wed, Nov. 23 10 p.m.LA Clippers* vs. Golden State Warriors
Fri, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Dec. 2 10 p.m.Chicago Bulls* vs. Golden State Warriors
Wed, Dec. 7 7:30 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
Wed, Dec. 7 10 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
Fri, Dec. 9 7:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers** vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Dec. 9 10 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks
Wed, Dec. 14 7:30 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
Wed, Dec. 14 10 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers
Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
Fri, Dec. 16 10 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Dec. 23 10 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
Sun, Dec. 25 12 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers* vs. New York Knicks*
Sun, Dec. 25 10:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns* vs. Denver Nuggets*
Tue, Jan. 4 7:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
Tue, Jan. 4 10 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Thu, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Thu, Jan. 6 10 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
Tue, Jan. 11 7:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Tue, Jan. 11 10 p.m.Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
Thu, Jan. 13 7:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors** vs. San Antonio Spurs
Thu, Jan. 13 10 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
Tue, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
Tue, Jan. 18 10 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
Thu, Jan. 20 7:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks
Thu, Jan. 20 10 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Tue, Jan. 25 7:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Tue, Jan. 25 10 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
Tue, Feb. 1 7:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
Tue, Feb. 1 10 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns
Sat, Feb. 5 6 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks*
Tue, Feb. 8 7:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
Tue, Feb. 8 10 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Thu, Feb. 10 7:30 p.m.Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
Thu, Feb. 10 10 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Tue, Feb. 15 7:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
Tue, Feb. 15 10 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Thu, Feb. 24 7:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Thu, Feb. 24 10 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
Sat, Feb. 26 7:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
Sat, Feb. 26 10 p.m.Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
Tue, Mar. 1 7:30 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
Tue, Mar. 1 10 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Thu, Mar. 3 7:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
Thu, Mar. 3 10 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
Sat, Mar. 5 7:30 p.m.New York Knicks* vs. Boston Celtics
Sat, Mar. 5 10 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers
Tue, Mar. 8 7:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Tue, Mar. 8 10 p.m.Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers
Sat, Mar. 12 9 p.m.New York Knicks* vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Sun, Mar. 13 7:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
Sun, Mar. 13 10 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
Tue, Mar. 15 7:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Tue, Mar. 15 10 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers
Tue, Mar. 22 7:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors** vs. Dallas Mavericks
Tue, Mar. 22 10 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Tue, Mar. 29 7:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Tue, Mar. 29 10 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
Tue, Apr. 5 7:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Tue, Apr. 5 10 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
Sat, Apr. 9 1 p.m.TBD
Sat, Apr. 9 3:30 p.m.TBD

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule

Date Time (ET)Game
Dec. 10 8:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
Jan. 14 1 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
Jan. 28 3 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

 5:30 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

 8:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
Feb. 4 8:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 11 8:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Feb. 25 8:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Mar. 4 8:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Mar. 11 8:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

ABC Sunday Showcase

Date Time (ET)Game
Feb. 12 2 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics
Feb. 26 1 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks

 3:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Mar. 5 1 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

 3:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.