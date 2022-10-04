How to Watch 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Games Live on ESPN & ABC Without Cable

Join or Sign In
ABC and ESPN will be home to 100 games throughout the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Here's how to watch
The 2022-23 NBA season will tip off on ESPN on Wednesday, October 19 with a doubleheader featuring the New York Knicks visiting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the early game, which will be followed by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns welcoming Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to the Valley.
ESPN's opening week coverage will continue on Friday, October 21 when Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics travel to South Florida to take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch in the first game of a doubleheader. The drama on the hardwood will continue as the reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry and the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors welcome the reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to the Chase Center for the nightcap.
Check out highlights of the season, below.
Find out how to watch the 2022-23 NBA regular season on ESPN and ABC, below.
Most streaming services carry ABC and ESPN so fans will have plenty of choices to watch each game during the 2022-23 NBA season.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch live regular season games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.
DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.
For $69.99 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, and ABC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, and ESPN. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange subscription, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN for only $50 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC and ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|12 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ABC, ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
|ABC, ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
|ABC, ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
|ESPN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Wed, Oct. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks* vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Wed, Oct. 19
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns*
|Fri, Oct. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics* vs. Miami Heat
|Fri, Oct. 21
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Oct. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Wed, Oct. 26
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Fri, Oct. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
|Fri, Oct. 28
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Nov. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
|Wed, Nov. 2
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Fri, Nov. 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls* vs. Boston Celtics
|Fri, Nov. 4
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|Wed, Nov. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Wed, Nov. 9
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
|Fri, Nov. 11
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies
|Wed, Nov. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Wed, Nov. 16
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
|Fri, Nov. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Fri, Nov. 18
|10 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Nov. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
|Wed, Nov. 23
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers* vs. Golden State Warriors
|Fri, Dec. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Fri, Dec. 2
|10 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls* vs. Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Dec. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
|Wed, Dec. 7
|10 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
|Fri, Dec. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers** vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Fri, Dec. 9
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Wed, Dec. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
|Wed, Dec. 14
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers
|Fri, Dec. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
|Fri, Dec. 16
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Fri, Dec. 23
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
|Sun, Dec. 25
|12 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers* vs. New York Knicks*
|Sun, Dec. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns* vs. Denver Nuggets*
|Tue, Jan. 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
|Tue, Jan. 4
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Thu, Jan. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Thu, Jan. 6
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
|Tue, Jan. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Tue, Jan. 11
|10 p.m.
|Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
|Thu, Jan. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors** vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Thu, Jan. 13
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
|Tue, Jan. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Tue, Jan. 18
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
|Thu, Jan. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Thu, Jan. 20
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Tue, Jan. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Tue, Jan. 25
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
|Tue, Feb. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
|Tue, Feb. 1
|10 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns
|Sat, Feb. 5
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks*
|Tue, Feb. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
|Tue, Feb. 8
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
|Thu, Feb. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
|Thu, Feb. 10
|10 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Tue, Feb. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Tue, Feb. 15
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Thu, Feb. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Thu, Feb. 24
|10 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
|Sat, Feb. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
|Sat, Feb. 26
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Tue, Mar. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
|Tue, Mar. 1
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Thu, Mar. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
|Thu, Mar. 3
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
|Sat, Mar. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks* vs. Boston Celtics
|Sat, Mar. 5
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers
|Tue, Mar. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Tue, Mar. 8
|10 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers
|Sat, Mar. 12
|9 p.m.
|New York Knicks* vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Sun, Mar. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Sun, Mar. 13
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
|Tue, Mar. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Tue, Mar. 15
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers
|Tue, Mar. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors** vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Tue, Mar. 22
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Tue, Mar. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Tue, Mar. 29
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
|Tue, Apr. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Tue, Apr. 5
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
|Sat, Apr. 9
|1 p.m.
|TBD
|Sat, Apr. 9
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Dec. 10
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
|Jan. 14
|1 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
|Jan. 28
|3 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|5:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
|Feb. 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 11
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 25
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Mar. 4
|8:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Mar. 11
|8:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Feb. 12
|2 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics
|Feb. 26
|1 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|3:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Mar. 5
|1 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
|3:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
