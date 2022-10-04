How to Watch 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Games Live on ESPN & ABC Without Cable

The 2022-23 NBA season will tip off on ESPN on Wednesday, October 19 with a doubleheader featuring the New York Knicks visiting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the early game, which will be followed by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns welcoming Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to the Valley.

ESPN's opening week coverage will continue on Friday, October 21 when Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics travel to South Florida to take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch in the first game of a doubleheader. The drama on the hardwood will continue as the reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry and the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors welcome the reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to the Chase Center for the nightcap.

Schedule highlights:

18 appearances by the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry

16 appearances by the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum



16 appearances by the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James

14 appearances each by the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić and the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo



Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant to make first Christmas Day appearance in franchise history and 11 overall appearances

NBA Playoffs rematches on Christmas Day: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics; Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

How to Watch 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Games Live on ESPN and ABC

Most streaming services carry ABC and ESPN so fans will have plenty of choices to watch each game during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Where to Stream ESPN & ABC

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch NBA Games Live for Free

Catch live regular season games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NBA Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.



Watch NBA Games Live on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, and ABC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.



Watch NBA Games Live on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, and ESPN. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch NBA Games Live on Sling TV



Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange subscription, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN for only $50 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.



Watch NBA Games Live on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC and ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

2022-23 NBA on ESPN & ABC Schedule

NBA Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC Time (ET) Game Where to Watch 12 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ESPN 2:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC, ESPN 5 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ABC, ESPN 8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN

NBA on ESPN Schedule Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Memphis Grizzlies Wed, Oct. 19 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns* Fri, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics* vs. Miami Heat Fri, Oct. 21 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Wed, Oct. 26 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Fri, Oct. 28 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards Fri, Oct. 28 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Wed, Nov. 2 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Wed, Nov. 2 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Fri, Nov. 4 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls* vs. Boston Celtics Fri, Nov. 4 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Wed, Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Wed, Nov. 9 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Fri, Nov. 11 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Wed, Nov. 16 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Wed, Nov. 16 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Fri, Nov. 18 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Nov. 18 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Nov. 23 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Wed, Nov. 23 10 p.m. LA Clippers* vs. Golden State Warriors Fri, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Fri, Dec. 2 10 p.m. Chicago Bulls* vs. Golden State Warriors Wed, Dec. 7 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Wed, Dec. 7 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Fri, Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers** vs. Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Dec. 9 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Wed, Dec. 14 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Wed, Dec. 14 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Fri, Dec. 16 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers* Fri, Dec. 16 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Fri, Dec. 23 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Sun, Dec. 25 12 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers* vs. New York Knicks* Sun, Dec. 25 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns* vs. Denver Nuggets* Tue, Jan. 4 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Tue, Jan. 4 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thu, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Thu, Jan. 6 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns Tue, Jan. 11 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Tue, Jan. 11 10 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Thu, Jan. 13 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors** vs. San Antonio Spurs Thu, Jan. 13 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Tue, Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Tue, Jan. 18 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Thu, Jan. 20 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Thu, Jan. 20 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tue, Jan. 25 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tue, Jan. 25 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Tue, Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Tue, Feb. 1 10 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns Sat, Feb. 5 6 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks* Tue, Feb. 8 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Tue, Feb. 8 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Thu, Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Thu, Feb. 10 10 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Tue, Feb. 15 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Tue, Feb. 15 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thu, Feb. 24 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Thu, Feb. 24 10 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Sat, Feb. 26 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Sat, Feb. 26 10 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Tue, Mar. 1 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Tue, Mar. 1 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers Thu, Mar. 3 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Thu, Mar. 3 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets Sat, Mar. 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Boston Celtics Sat, Mar. 5 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Clippers Tue, Mar. 8 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Tue, Mar. 8 10 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers Sat, Mar. 12 9 p.m. New York Knicks* vs. Los Angeles Lakers Sun, Mar. 13 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Sun, Mar. 13 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Tue, Mar. 15 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Tue, Mar. 15 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Tue, Mar. 22 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors** vs. Dallas Mavericks Tue, Mar. 22 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tue, Mar. 29 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tue, Mar. 29 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Tue, Apr. 5 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tue, Apr. 5 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Sat, Apr. 9 1 p.m. TBD Sat, Apr. 9 3:30 p.m. TBD

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule Date Time (ET) Game Dec. 10 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Jan. 14 1 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Jan. 28 3 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

5:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 4 8:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 11 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 25 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mar. 4 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 11 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors

ABC Sunday Showcase Date Time (ET) Game Feb. 12 2 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 26 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks

3:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mar. 5 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

3:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

