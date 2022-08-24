X

How to Watch 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Games on NBA TV Live Without Cable

During the 2022-23 NBA regular season, 117 live games will air on NBA TV. Here's how to watch all the slam dunks on the hardwood.

Raymond McCain

For the upcoming season, the NBA Champion Warriors, Celtics, Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Nets, Nuggets, Suns, Heat, Grizzlies, Hawks, and Trail Blazers will make double-digit appearances on NBA TV. The network will have a slam dunk to open the season, as 5 games will be played on the network across 3 nights. 

Night 1 will take place on Saturday, October 22, with the first game on NBA TV for 2022-23, when James Harden, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers welcome Keldon Johnson and the Spurs to the City of Brotherly Love. Game 2 will be the highlight of the evening, as Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, which features two of the league's rising stars.

nba-tv-opening-week-graphic

NBA TV Opening Week

 NBA TV

The next night, the Western Conference will be on full display on Sunday, October 23, when the three-headed monster of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton and the Suns travel to the City of Angels to take on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the Clippers.

Opening Week heads into its third straight night on Monday, October 24, on NBA TV with another doubleheader. The World's Most Famous Arena will be home to Game 1 when the 2022 top overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic face off against Jalen Brunson in the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The two-time Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets welcome Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in an exciting late-game contest.

Other Highlights

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 16): In an early contest, the Celtics and Jayson Tatum visit the Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball at 1 p.m. The Lakers and LeBron James will host the Houston Rockets and Jalen Green at 10:30 p.m in the late game.  
  • International Games (Saturday, December 17 and Thursday, January 19): The NBA will have two games outside of the US and Canada. The NBA Mexico City Game 2022 will start things off when Jimmy Butler and the Heat compete against Johnson and the Spurs in Mexico City on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.  The next month, The NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan and the Detroit Pistons with Cade Cunningham in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.  

Check out the full schedule of games on NBA TV, below.

2022-23 NBA TV Schedule

Day DateTime (ET)Game
Saturday Oct. 226 p.m.San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Saturday Oct. 228:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
Sunday Oct. 2310 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers
Monday Oct. 247:30 p.m.Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks
Monday Oct. 2410 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Thursday Oct. 277:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Thursday Oct. 2710 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors*
Saturday Oct. 298 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
Sunday Oct. 307 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
Sunday Oct. 309:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Monday Oct. 317:30 p.m.Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Thursday Nov. 38 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder*
Saturday Nov. 57:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
Saturday Nov. 510 p.m.Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
Monday Nov. 78 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
Monday Nov. 710:30 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers
Thursday Nov. 107:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Friday Nov. 117 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
Saturday Nov. 128:30 p.m.Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Monday Nov. 147:30 p.m.Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics*
Thursday Nov. 1710 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Saturday Nov. 197:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Saturday Nov. 1910 p.m.Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Monday Nov. 218 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans*
Monday Nov. 2110:30 p.m.Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers
Friday Nov. 258 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Friday Nov. 2510:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
Saturday Nov. 268 p.m.Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
Sunday Nov. 278 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Monday Nov. 287 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Wednesday Nov. 307:30 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
Wednesday Nov. 3010:30 p.m.Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers*
Thursday Dec. 17 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
Sunday Dec. 49 p.m.Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Monday Dec. 58:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks*
Thursday Dec. 87:30 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat
Thursday Dec. 810 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Monday Dec. 128 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Monday Dec. 1210:30 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers*
Thursday Dec. 158 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Thursday Dec. 1510:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers
Saturday Dec. 175 p.m.Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
Saturday Dec. 179 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
Monday Dec. 199 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
Wednesday Dec. 217:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets*
Wednesday Dec. 2110:30 p.m.Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers
Thursday Dec. 229 p.m.Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz
Friday Dec. 237:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics
Monday Dec. 267 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Monday Dec. 2610 p.m.Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Tuesday Dec. 277:30 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
Tuesday Dec. 2710 p.m.Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors*
Wednesday Dec. 287:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
Wednesday Dec. 2810 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
Thursday Dec. 297:30 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics
Friday Dec. 307:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Friday Dec. 3010 p.m.Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
Tuesday Jan. 38 p.m.Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Monday Jan. 97:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
Sunday Jan. 159:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Monday Jan. 161 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets
Monday Jan. 1610:30 p.m.Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers*
Thursday Jan. 193 p.m.Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
Monday Jan. 238 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
Monday Jan. 2310:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings
Friday Jan. 277:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves*
Friday Jan. 2710 p.m.Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors
Sunday Jan. 298 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Monday Jan. 307:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets*
Monday Jan. 3010 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Friday Feb. 37:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics*
Monday Feb. 67:30 p.m.LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Monday Feb. 610 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Saturday Feb. 116 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Monday Feb. 137:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat*
Monday Feb. 1310 p.m.Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
Monday Feb. 277 p.m.Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
Monday Mar. 67:30 p.m.Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
Monday Mar. 610 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
Friday Mar. 108 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
Friday Mar. 1010:30 p.m.Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Tuesday Mar. 147:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
Tuesday Mar. 1410 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns
Thursday Mar. 1610 p.m.Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns
Friday Mar. 177:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks
Friday Mar. 1710:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Saturday Mar. 188 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Sunday Mar. 198 p.m.Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Monday Mar. 208 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Tuesday Mar. 217:30 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Tuesday Mar. 2110 p.m.Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
Thursday Mar. 237 p.m.New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
Friday Mar. 247 p.m.Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
Friday Mar. 2410 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors
Saturday Mar. 258 p.m.Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
Saturday Mar. 2510:30 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers
Sunday Mar. 266 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks
Sunday Mar. 268:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
Monday Mar. 277 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
Monday Mar. 279:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
Friday Mar. 318 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Friday Mar. 3110:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
Saturday Apr. 17:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat
Sunday Apr. 26 p.m.Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Sunday Apr. 28:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets*
Friday Apr. 78 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks*
Friday Apr. 710:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

*Center Court game

How to Watch NBA TV

NBA fans have various ways to watch all of the action on the hardwood throughout the 2022-23 season on NBA TV. Many streaming services carry the NBA's official channel and you can find out if yours does, below.

NBA TV Channels


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
NBA TV

Watch the NBA TV on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes NBA TV and over 105 channels with its Choice plan for $89.99 per month. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. 

For a limited time, new subscribers can get $40 off over the first two months.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch NBA TV on fuboTV

For $77.98per month, you can watch live NBA games on NBA TV via fuboTV with their Pro plan and the fubo Extra add-on. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. 

Watch on fuboTV

Watch NBA TV on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch live games on NBA TV. For $46 per month, with a Sling Orange or Sling Blue subscription, you can watch live NBA games on NBA TV with the Sports Extra add-on. The subscription includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you record your favorite moments throughout the 2022-23 season.

Watch on Sling


Watch NBA TV on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's games on NBA TV for only $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.  