How to Watch 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Games on NBA TV Live Without Cable

For the upcoming season, the NBA Champion Warriors, Celtics, Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Nets, Nuggets, Suns, Heat, Grizzlies, Hawks, and Trail Blazers will make double-digit appearances on NBA TV. The network will have a slam dunk to open the season, as 5 games will be played on the network across 3 nights.

Night 1 will take place on Saturday, October 22, with the first game on NBA TV for 2022-23, when James Harden, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers welcome Keldon Johnson and the Spurs to the City of Brotherly Love. Game 2 will be the highlight of the evening, as Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, which features two of the league's rising stars.

The next night, the Western Conference will be on full display on Sunday, October 23, when the three-headed monster of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton and the Suns travel to the City of Angels to take on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the Clippers.

Opening Week heads into its third straight night on Monday, October 24, on NBA TV with another doubleheader. The World's Most Famous Arena will be home to Game 1 when the 2022 top overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic face off against Jalen Brunson in the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The two-time Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets welcome Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in an exciting late-game contest.

Other Highlights

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 16): In an early contest, the Celtics and Jayson Tatum visit the Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball at 1 p.m. The Lakers and LeBron James will host the Houston Rockets and Jalen Green at 10:30 p.m in the late game.

International Games (Saturday, December 17 and Thursday, January 19): The NBA will have two games outside of the US and Canada. The NBA Mexico City Game 2022 will start things off when Jimmy Butler and the Heat compete against Johnson and the Spurs in Mexico City on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. The next month, The NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan and the Detroit Pistons with Cade Cunningham in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

Check out the full schedule of games on NBA TV, below.

2022-23 NBA TV Schedule Day Date Time (ET) Game Saturday Oct. 22 6 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers Saturday Oct. 22 8:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Sunday Oct. 23 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Monday Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks Monday Oct. 24 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Thursday Oct. 27 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday Oct. 27 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors* Saturday Oct. 29 8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Sunday Oct. 30 7 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs Sunday Oct. 30 9:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Monday Oct. 31 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday Nov. 3 8 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder* Saturday Nov. 5 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Saturday Nov. 5 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Monday Nov. 7 8 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers* Monday Nov. 7 10:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers Thursday Nov. 10 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Friday Nov. 11 7 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Saturday Nov. 12 8:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Monday Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics* Thursday Nov. 17 10 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Saturday Nov. 19 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers Saturday Nov. 19 10 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Monday Nov. 21 8 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans* Monday Nov. 21 10:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Friday Nov. 25 8 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Friday Nov. 25 10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Saturday Nov. 26 8 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Sunday Nov. 27 8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday Nov. 28 7 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Wednesday Nov. 30 10:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers* Thursday Dec. 1 7 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons Sunday Dec. 4 9 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Monday Dec. 5 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks* Thursday Dec. 8 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Thursday Dec. 8 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Monday Dec. 12 8 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Monday Dec. 12 10:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers* Thursday Dec. 15 8 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Thursday Dec. 15 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Saturday Dec. 17 5 p.m. Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Saturday Dec. 17 9 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Monday Dec. 19 9 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Wednesday Dec. 21 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets* Wednesday Dec. 21 10:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers Thursday Dec. 22 9 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Friday Dec. 23 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Monday Dec. 26 7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Monday Dec. 26 10 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday Dec. 27 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Tuesday Dec. 27 10 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors* Wednesday Dec. 28 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Wednesday Dec. 28 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Thursday Dec. 29 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Friday Dec. 30 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Friday Dec. 30 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday Jan. 3 8 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday Jan. 9 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Sunday Jan. 15 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Monday Jan. 16 1 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Monday Jan. 16 10:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers* Thursday Jan. 19 3 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Monday Jan. 23 8 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Monday Jan. 23 10:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Friday Jan. 27 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves* Friday Jan. 27 10 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors Sunday Jan. 29 8 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday Jan. 30 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets* Monday Jan. 30 10 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Friday Feb. 3 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics* Monday Feb. 6 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets Monday Feb. 6 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Saturday Feb. 11 6 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Monday Feb. 13 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat* Monday Feb. 13 10 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Monday Feb. 27 7 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers* Monday Mar. 6 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Monday Mar. 6 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Friday Mar. 10 8 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Friday Mar. 10 10:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday Mar. 14 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors Tuesday Mar. 14 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday Mar. 16 10 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns Friday Mar. 17 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks Friday Mar. 17 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Saturday Mar. 18 8 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Sunday Mar. 19 8 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Monday Mar. 20 8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday Mar. 21 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Tuesday Mar. 21 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings Thursday Mar. 23 7 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic Friday Mar. 24 7 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Friday Mar. 24 10 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Saturday Mar. 25 8 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Saturday Mar. 25 10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Sunday Mar. 26 6 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks Sunday Mar. 26 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Monday Mar. 27 7 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Monday Mar. 27 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets Friday Mar. 31 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Friday Mar. 31 10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Saturday Apr. 1 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat Sunday Apr. 2 6 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks Sunday Apr. 2 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets* Friday Apr. 7 8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks* Friday Apr. 7 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

*Center Court game

How to Watch NBA TV

NBA fans have various ways to watch all of the action on the hardwood throughout the 2022-23 season on NBA TV. Many streaming services carry the NBA's official channel and you can find out if yours does, below.

NBA TV Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBA TV ✔ ✔

✔ ✔

Watch the NBA TV on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes NBA TV and over 105 channels with its Choice plan for $89.99 per month. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

For a limited time, new subscribers can get $40 off over the first two months.



Watch NBA TV on fuboTV



For $77.98per month, you can watch live NBA games on NBA TV via fuboTV with their Pro plan and the fubo Extra add-on. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch NBA TV on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch live games on NBA TV. For $46 per month, with a Sling Orange or Sling Blue subscription, you can watch live NBA games on NBA TV with the Sports Extra add-on. The subscription includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you record your favorite moments throughout the 2022-23 season.



Watch NBA TV on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's games on NBA TV for only $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.