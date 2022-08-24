How to Watch 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Games on NBA TV Live Without Cable

Join or Sign In
During the 2022-23 NBA regular season, 117 live games will air on NBA TV. Here's how to watch all the slam dunks on the hardwood.
For the upcoming season, the NBA Champion Warriors, Celtics, Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Nets, Nuggets, Suns, Heat, Grizzlies, Hawks, and Trail Blazers will make double-digit appearances on NBA TV. The network will have a slam dunk to open the season, as 5 games will be played on the network across 3 nights.
Night 1 will take place on Saturday, October 22, with the first game on NBA TV for 2022-23, when James Harden, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers welcome Keldon Johnson and the Spurs to the City of Brotherly Love. Game 2 will be the highlight of the evening, as Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, which features two of the league's rising stars.
The next night, the Western Conference will be on full display on Sunday, October 23, when the three-headed monster of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton and the Suns travel to the City of Angels to take on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the Clippers.
Opening Week heads into its third straight night on Monday, October 24, on NBA TV with another doubleheader. The World's Most Famous Arena will be home to Game 1 when the 2022 top overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic face off against Jalen Brunson in the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The two-time Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets welcome Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in an exciting late-game contest.
Check out the full schedule of games on NBA TV, below.
|Day
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Saturday
|Oct. 22
|6 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Saturday
|Oct. 22
|8:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Sunday
|Oct. 23
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers
|Monday
|Oct. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks
|Monday
|Oct. 24
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Thursday
|Oct. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Thursday
|Oct. 27
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors*
|Saturday
|Oct. 29
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
|Sunday
|Oct. 30
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Sunday
|Oct. 30
|9:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Monday
|Oct. 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Thursday
|Nov. 3
|8 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder*
|Saturday
|Nov. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
|Saturday
|Nov. 5
|10 p.m.
|Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
|Monday
|Nov. 7
|8 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
|Monday
|Nov. 7
|10:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers
|Thursday
|Nov. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Friday
|Nov. 11
|7 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
|Saturday
|Nov. 12
|8:30 p.m.
|Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Monday
|Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics*
|Thursday
|Nov. 17
|10 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Saturday
|Nov. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Saturday
|Nov. 19
|10 p.m.
|Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Monday
|Nov. 21
|8 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans*
|Monday
|Nov. 21
|10:30 p.m.
|Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers
|Friday
|Nov. 25
|8 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Friday
|Nov. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers
|Saturday
|Nov. 26
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
|Sunday
|Nov. 27
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Monday
|Nov. 28
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Wednesday
|Nov. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
|Wednesday
|Nov. 30
|10:30 p.m.
|Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers*
|Thursday
|Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
|Sunday
|Dec. 4
|9 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Monday
|Dec. 5
|8:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks*
|Thursday
|Dec. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat
|Thursday
|Dec. 8
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Monday
|Dec. 12
|8 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Monday
|Dec. 12
|10:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers*
|Thursday
|Dec. 15
|8 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Thursday
|Dec. 15
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers
|Saturday
|Dec. 17
|5 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Saturday
|Dec. 17
|9 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
|Monday
|Dec. 19
|9 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
|Wednesday
|Dec. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets*
|Wednesday
|Dec. 21
|10:30 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers
|Thursday
|Dec. 22
|9 p.m.
|Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz
|Friday
|Dec. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics
|Monday
|Dec. 26
|7 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|Monday
|Dec. 26
|10 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Tuesday
|Dec. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
|Tuesday
|Dec. 27
|10 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors*
|Wednesday
|Dec. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
|Wednesday
|Dec. 28
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
|Thursday
|Dec. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics
|Friday
|Dec. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Friday
|Dec. 30
|10 p.m.
|Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Tuesday
|Jan. 3
|8 p.m.
|Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Monday
|Jan. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
|Sunday
|Jan. 15
|9:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Monday
|Jan. 16
|1 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets
|Monday
|Jan. 16
|10:30 p.m.
|Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers*
|Thursday
|Jan. 19
|3 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
|Monday
|Jan. 23
|8 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
|Monday
|Jan. 23
|10:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings
|Friday
|Jan. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves*
|Friday
|Jan. 27
|10 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors
|Sunday
|Jan. 29
|8 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Monday
|Jan. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets*
|Monday
|Jan. 30
|10 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Friday
|Feb. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics*
|Monday
|Feb. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Monday
|Feb. 6
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|Saturday
|Feb. 11
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Monday
|Feb. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat*
|Monday
|Feb. 13
|10 p.m.
|Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
|Monday
|Feb. 27
|7 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers*
|Monday
|Mar. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
|Monday
|Mar. 6
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
|Friday
|Mar. 10
|8 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
|Friday
|Mar. 10
|10:30 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Tuesday
|Mar. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
|Tuesday
|Mar. 14
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns
|Thursday
|Mar. 16
|10 p.m.
|Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns
|Friday
|Mar. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Friday
|Mar. 17
|10:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|Saturday
|Mar. 18
|8 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Sunday
|Mar. 19
|8 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Monday
|Mar. 20
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|Tuesday
|Mar. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
|Tuesday
|Mar. 21
|10 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
|Thursday
|Mar. 23
|7 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
|Friday
|Mar. 24
|7 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
|Friday
|Mar. 24
|10 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Saturday
|Mar. 25
|8 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
|Saturday
|Mar. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers
|Sunday
|Mar. 26
|6 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Sunday
|Mar. 26
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
|Monday
|Mar. 27
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
|Monday
|Mar. 27
|9:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Friday
|Mar. 31
|8 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|Friday
|Mar. 31
|10:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
|Saturday
|Apr. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat
|Sunday
|Apr. 2
|6 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks
|Sunday
|Apr. 2
|8:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets*
|Friday
|Apr. 7
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks*
|Friday
|Apr. 7
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
*Center Court game
NBA fans have various ways to watch all of the action on the hardwood throughout the 2022-23 season on NBA TV. Many streaming services carry the NBA's official channel and you can find out if yours does, below.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|NBA TV
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes NBA TV and over 105 channels with its Choice plan for $89.99 per month. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
For a limited time, new subscribers can get $40 off over the first two months.
For $77.98per month, you can watch live NBA games on NBA TV via fuboTV with their Pro plan and the fubo Extra add-on. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch live games on NBA TV. For $46 per month, with a Sling Orange or Sling Blue subscription, you can watch live NBA games on NBA TV with the Sports Extra add-on. The subscription includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you record your favorite moments throughout the 2022-23 season.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's games on NBA TV for only $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.