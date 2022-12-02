How to Watch Every NBA Regular Season Game Live Without Cable

Basketball fans have more ways than ever to stream the NBA regular season. Whether you want to watch superstars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, or your favorite team in their local market, we have you covered.

Find out how to watch every NBA regular season game, below.

How to Watch Every National NBA Game

For the 2022-23 regular season, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT will each broadcast nationally televised NBA games. You can find out how to watch each channel in the following guides.

Most major streaming services carry all four channels and you can find out how to watch every national game, below.

National NBA Game Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔

✔ ✔ TNT ✔

✔ ✔ ✔

Watch NBA Games Live for Free

Catch live regular season games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NBA Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 105 channels with its Entertainment plan for $89.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and select Regional Sports Networks. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $50 across five months.



Watch NBA Games Live on fuboTV



For $77.98 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, and select Regional Sports Networks on fuboTV with their Pro plan + the fubo Extra add-on. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.



Watch NBA Games Live on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, ESPN, TNT and select Regional Sports Networks. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch NBA Games Live on Sling TV



Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange + Blue subscription with the Sports Extra add-on, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, ESPN3 (ABC), NBA TV, and TNT for only $66 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.



Watch NBA Games Live on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT with select Regional Sports Networks for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

How to Watch Live Out-of-Market NBA Games

If you're outside of your favorite team's TV market, you'll still be able to watch games. With an NBA League Pass subscription, you'll get access to out-of-market live broadcasts of NBA games. League Pass is available as a standalone service or you can add it to most live TV streaming services.

Check out our full guide to find out How to Watch NBA League Pass

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.

How to Watch Your Favorite NBA Team Live Without Cable

